Texas Longhorns win the Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket

After a month-long mega-tournament featuring all 130 FBS football teams, the Texas Longhorns emerged victorious in the championship round of the Ultimate College Football Helmet bracket.

The Longhorns faced the Michigan Wolverines in the final round, but the contest wasn’t particularly close. In the end, Texas won in a landslide, earning 64.7 percent of the vote.

Along the path to a title, the Longhorns eliminated New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Colorado, Utah and LSU before taking down the Wolverines in the final. SMU was Texas’ toughest opponent throughout the bracket, with the Longhorns winning by a still comfortable 57-42 margin.

