Texas Longhorns to watch in the NFL Draft, potential destinations

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. This draft could be more enjoyable for Longhorns fans than the last one. Last season, Texas drew attention as a team who failed to have a single player selected within the seven rounds. That shouldn’t be a problem this year.

Running back Bijan Robinson is seeing plenty of attention from NFL Draft experts. We’ve detailed the various destinations on which he could land. Among those locations are the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and a handful of other teams who could use Robinson’s versatility.

Some have denigrated Robinson’s value based on rigid views on running back value. Others have criticized his 4.46 forty-yard dash. Even so, the Arizona product has generational elusiveness, balance and pass catching ability at the running back position. His talent warrants a first round draft pick.

Here’s a look at where other Longhorns could go in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bijan Robinson

Ut Ksu Football Mlc 00378

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 27

Expected draft designation: First Round

College PFF grade: 95.3

Analysis: Robinson is a slam dunk first round pick. If you want a top five best running back in the NFL for the upcoming season, you can get him on a rookie contract and draft him in the first round.

Moro Ojomo

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 85

Expected draft designation: Third Round

College PFF grade: 90.6

Analysis: Ojomo showed out at the NFL Combine after a strong final season at Texas. He is also 21 years old with the ability to grow into a more formidable physique.

DeMarvion Overshown

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 99

Expected draft designation: Fourth Round

College PFF grade: 71.5

Analysis: Overshown solidified his draft stock with a solid 2022 season. His speed and improved awareness at linebacker makes him a viable option for NFL teams looking to slow modern offenses.

Keondre Coburn

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 121

Story continues

Expected draft designation: Fourth Round

College PFF grade: 77.1

Analysis: I would have never imagined saying Coburn could be a steal in the fourth round last offseason. The disruptive defensive tackle proved to be an excellent football player in 2022.

Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 122

Expected draft designation: Fourth Round

College PFF grade: 82.0

Analysis: Johnson is as reliable a running back and leader as you’ll find in this draft class. He would be a solid middle-round pick.

D'Shawn Jamison

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus ranking: No. 312

Expected draft designation: Undrafted

College PFF grade: 76.1

Analysis: Jamison had a strong 2022 season even if draft experts aren’t high on what he brings to the table. Jamison has the speed and talent to make it in the NFL at the very least as a return specialist if nothing else.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire