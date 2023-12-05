Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies picks: Who wins College Football Playoff game?

The Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies face off in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Which team will win the College Football Playoff game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Texas (12-1 overall, 8-1 in Big 12) is coming off a 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Washington (13-0, 9-0 in Pac-12) is coming off a 34-31 win against Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Texas is a 4-point favorite over Washington in the game, according to College Football Playoff semifinal odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Longhorns are -190 on the moneyline. The Huskies are +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 64.5 points.

CBS Sports: Take Texas to beat Washington in Sugar Bowl

Dennis Dodd writes: "Washington haven't been this good since Don James led the Huskies to a share of the 1991 national championship. The Pac-12 hasn't been this good since the USC dynasty of 2003-05. This should be a shootout. In fact, if you want to make some money, consider that all four teams are in the top 20 in scoring and in the top 22 in points per possession. Take the over at every opportunity! And take Texas in this one because it is more of a complete team."

Sports Illustrated: Go with Washington in College Football Playoff game vs. Texas

Pat Forde writes: "Las Vegas continues to disrespect the Huskies. After they won as 9.5-point underdogs to Oregon, this spread surprises me. Washington is battle-tested, having come through the deepest conference undefeated and sporting a 7–0 record in one-score games. Texas has played two great games in a row, but against underwhelming competition (Oklahoma State hasn’t been the same since winning Bedlam). And the Big 12 wasn’t a great league this year. At the risk of reading too much into it, I like how Washington handled Selection Sunday. The Huskies had no watch party, no team celebration. Making the CFP wasn’t the end goal, and they didn’t act like it was. They’ll be ready for the Longhorns."

ESPN: Texas has a 68.4% chance to beat Washington

The site gives the Huskies a 31.6% shot at defeating the Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Sporting News: Texas 34, Washington 27

Bill Bender writes: "Washington beat Texas in last year's Alamo Bowl, and the rematch features two of the most-efficient quarterbacks in the FBS in Quinn Ewers (162.6) and Michael Penix Jr. (161.4). Both have high-flying receiving corps and the benefit of a strong running game. The key for Texas will be limiting Dillon Johnson. The Longhorns' run defense ranks third in the FBS at 80.8 yards per game. That could be a difference-maker in a tight fourth quarter. Texas is back in the national championship game, and a rematch with Alabama is in the cards."

College Football News: Texas 37, Washington 20

Pete Fiutak writes: "Texas. Just, Texas. That’s it. I’m sorry, I don’t like it any better than you do (I really dig this Washington team), but I can’t unsee it. Washington rose up and shocked an Oregon team that everyone coronated as the Pac-12 Champion, and it absolutely deserves the 2 spot. But … the Arizona State game. The Stanford game. And the games against good teams the Dawgs struggled in every week (USC, Arizona, Utah, Oregon the first time, Oregon State, Washington State) … none of them are this Texas team."

