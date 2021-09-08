Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football series history

Texas and Arkansas have a long and storied history dating back to 1894.

The Longhorns and Razorbacks were one of the best rivalry games in the Southwest Conference for numerous years. Darrell Royal and Frank Broyles were in charge of the two programs when the rivalry was at its peak. Three national championships were won in the 1960s between the two coaches.

Once Arkansas left for the SEC back in 1992, Texas has only appeared on their schedule five times. Overall, Texas leads the series 56-22 and have never gone on a longer losing streak than four games.

Although it’s a dated feud, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman mentioned in 2020 that their fans lead him to believe that Texas is their biggest rival. That seems to stem more from the Razorbacks side than the Longhorns, but nonetheless is an interesting statement.

First-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian acknowledges the history and tradition between the two programs, but is hoping to treat it as if it is just another game.

“I appreciate the rivalry and love all that it entails but on the flip side of that, from our preparation standpoint, we just go right in. Quite frankly, every opponent is a faceless opponent,” Sarkisian said to the media on Monday.

On Sept. 11, when Texas travels to Fayetteville for the first time in 17 years, they’ll be facing an up and coming Arkansas team under the lights with a sold out crowd. It’s quite a daunting task, but will serve as a good measuring stick for both head coaches hoping to take their programs to the next level.

Texas last played Arkansas in 2014, where the Razorbacks won in convincing fashion. Although Texas leads the overall series, Arkansas has won three of the last five meetings. Let’s take a look at the most recent matchups between the two programs:

Jan. 1, 2000 - Arkansas 27, Texas 6

AP Photo/Tim Sharp

Location: Dallas, TX (Cotton Bowl Classic) This was an anticipated matchup between No. 14 Texas and No. 24 Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl after the Longhorns fell to No. 3 Nebraska in the Big 12 championship game. The game was a defensive struggle in the first half that resulted in a 3-3 score at halftime. Texas quarterback Major Applewhite injured his knee in the second half, and was replaced by freshman Chris Simms, but the result was the same as Texas' offense failed to get going all game. The Razorbacks eventually scored 17 unanswered points in the second half.

Sept. 13, 2003 - Arkansas 38, Texas 28

AP Photo/Deborah Cannon

Location: Austin, TX Ouch. Arkansas defeated No. 6 Texas on their home turf and ended a 20-game home winning streak for the Longhorns. Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones kept the Razorbacks in control through the air and on the ground, finishing with 8 of 16 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown, while also adding on 103 yards and a touchdown on the ground. While his statistics don't jump out at you on paper, a few of his runs came at crucial moments in the game.

Sept. 11, 2004 - Texas 22, Arkansas 20

AP Photo/April L. Brown

Location: Fayetteville, AR Texas running back Cedric Benson put the team on his back in this one. He rushed for 188 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as No. 7 Texas narrowly escaped Fayetteville with a win. Arkansas quarterback Matt Jones was intercepted twice (Cedric Griffin, Phillip Geiggar).

Sept. 27, 2008 - Texas 52, Arkansas 10

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Austin, TX This marked one of the biggest blowouts ever in the historic rivalry. Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was nearly perfect in this matchup, completing 17 of 19 passes and accounting for five total touchdowns. At the time, Texas was ranked as the No. 7 team in the country and certainly looked the part.

Dec. 29, 2014 - Arkansas 31, Texas 7

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Dallas, TX (Texas Bowl) Although both programs entered the Texas Bowl with identical 6-6 records, this one was dominated by the Razorbacks from start to finish. The only scoring drive for Texas came in the second quarter when quarterback Tyrone Swoopes scored on a nine-yard run. The Longhorns trailed 24-7 at halftime. Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen threw for 160 yards and two scores and was named the Texas Bowl MVP.

