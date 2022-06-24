Texas Longhorns Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Texas Longhorns Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Texas Longhorns Preview

Texas 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Texas Schedule & Analysis

Bijan Robinson, RB Jr.

The superstar 6-0, 221-pound recruit was great in his freshman year – running for 703 yards and four scores averaging over eight yards per carry – and caught 15 passes for 196 yards and two scores earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.

Last year he took things up several notches, ripping off five 100-yard games in the first six, ran for 1,127 yards in all – averaging 5.8 yards per carry – and 11 touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns in ten games before missing the final two games hurt. He earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Xavier Worthy, WR Jr.

6-1, 183. 62 catches, 981 yards (15.8 ypc), 12 TD. First Team All-Big 12.

Quinn Ewers, QB Fr.

6-2, 205. Former Ohio State Buckeye who transferred to Texas this offseason. A five-star recruit and considered by many to be the No. 1 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

DeMarvion Overshown, LB Sr.

6-4, 221. 152 tackles, 5 sacks, 20.5 TFL, 3 INT, 12 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles in the last three seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Keondre Coburn, DT Sr.

6-2, 336. 53 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 TFL, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Luke Brockermeyer, LB Sr.

6-3, 220. 72 tackles, 2 INT, 5 TFL, 1 broken up pass. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

Roschon Johnson, RB Sr.

6-2, 219. 299 carries, 1,636 yards (5.5 ypc), 18 TD, 42 catches, 292 yards, 2 TD in three seasons.

Isaiah Neyor, WR Jr.

6-3, 218. 52 catches, 1,126 yards (21.7 ypc), 12 TD, 81 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (all TDs last year) in two seasons. Second Team All-Mountain West.

Christian Jones, OT Sr.

6-6, 313. Mainstay on the offensive line who started in ten games in 2020 and every game last year, seeing time at both tackle spots. He’ll likely work on the right side this season, but will move where needed.

Anthony Cook, S Sr.

6-1, 192. 60 tackles, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

