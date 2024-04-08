Texas Longhorns shut down Oklahoma Sooners’ high-powered offense

The Oklahoma Sooners were unable to leave Austin, TX with a series win over the Texas Longhorns. It was the first time the Sooners dropped a series to their Red River Rivals since 2009. OU took Game 1 but scored two total runs in the next two games, losing both 2-1.

It was shocking to see the nation’s top offense held in check like that. They entered the series averaging nearly 11 runs per game in conference play but mustered just two runs per game against Texas. The Longhorns deserve a lot of credit for how they played, but still, we aren’t used to seeing that from an Oklahoma team.

Alyssa Brito discussed the offensive struggles after the game. “I think that we didn’t adjust when we knew they were making adjustments themselves,” Brito said. “They did a really great job of constantly changing up their plans, and I think that we knew we were better than what we showed and how we responded. But I also just think we need to stay within ourselves. I’m not too worried about it, honestly.”

There isn’t much cause for concern right now with the Sooners and their offense. Coming into the season, the question marks were around the pitching and not the hitting. But the pitching was outstanding against a very good Texas offense.

That’s a positive you can take away. I think the hitting has been so good for so long that they get the benefit of the doubt moving forward.

