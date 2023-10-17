Texas Longhorns schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch Big 12 game vs. Houston

The Texas Longhorns had a bye week after a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game during Week 6, which dealt a blow to their hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff. Despite the setback, the team is now fully focused on their next game and used the bye week to rest key players who were nursing injuries.

During a weekly media press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian stated that the bye week was crucial for the team to rest and recover before their upcoming game against Houston.

“We limited a lot of guys practice,” Sarkisian said. “We really wanted to try and get them healthy.”

The Longhorns benefited from all the losses around the country and moved to the No. 8 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll despite not playing in Week 7.

Texas is set to face Houston in this Week 8 match-up. Houston comes into this game with a lot of momentum after securing a thrilling 41-39 victory over West Virginia in their previous game, the Cougars' first conference win of the season. It's worth noting that Houston has won three out of their four home games so far this season, which could pose a big challenge for Texas.

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns are favorites to beat the Houston Cougars in Week 8 at TDECU Stadium.

How to watch No. 8 Texas vs. Houston, TV and streaming:

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) kick-off against the Houston Cougars (3-3) at 4:00 p.m., ET on FOX. You can also watch via Fubo.

Notable football players and injury news:

Longhorns' OL Jake Majors (Ankle) is out for Week 8

Longhorns' DB Ryan Watts (Lower Body) is questionable for Week 8

Cougars' WR Matthew Golden (Groin) is questionable for Week 8

Cougars' WR Joshua Cobb (Undisclosed) is questionable for Week 8

NCAA Odds Week 8: No. 8 Texas vs. Houston Lines, betting trends:

The Texas Longhorns are favorites to defeat the Houston Cougars, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: Texas (-22.5)

Moneyline: Texas (-1650), Houston (+950)

Total: 61.5 points

The Texas Longhorns football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Texas 37-10 Rice, Final

Week 2: Texas 34-24 Alabama, Final

Week 3: Texas 31-10 Wyoming, Final

Week 4: Texas 38-6 Baylor, Final

Week 5: Texas 40-14 Kansas, Final

Week 6: Texas 30-34 Oklahoma, Final

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Texas vs. Houston, 4:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Texas vs. BYU, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Texas vs. Kansas State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Texas vs. TCU, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Texas vs. Iowa State, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/24: Texas vs. Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., ET, ABC

