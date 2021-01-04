Texas QB Sam Ehlinger to declare for NFL draft after Longhorns hire Steve Sarkisian

Sam Ehlinger’s time at Texas is over.

Ehlinger, who just helped the Longhorns secure a dominant 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl last month, announced in a video on Sunday that he is opting to skip his extra year of eligibility and will instead declare for the NFL draft.

“Looking back, it seems like fate conspired to bring me to UT,” Ehlinger said in the video, in part. “Most significantly, my entire family bleeds burnt orange, and the University of Texas is a part of all of our souls … I can say with confidence that I did my absolute best and left everything on the field. In the same way I knew UT was the best choice for me, I now know that it is time for me to go on to the NFL.”

Ehlinger has been a four-year starter for the Longhorns, and is second in school history behind Colt McCoy in numerous statistical categories — passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and in total offense.

The 22-year-old finished the season with 2,566 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Longhorns to a 7-3 record. The Longhorns went 32-18 during his four seasons at Texas and won four straight bowl games.

Sam Ehlinger leaving Texas after Tom Herman fired

Ehlinger didn’t close the door on a return to Texas next season at the Alamo Bowl, something he’d be allowed to do thanks to an NCAA waiver related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet his announcement to instead leave for the NFL draft comes just days after Texas surprisingly fired coach Tom Herman after only four seasons, and then hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian hours later.

Sarkisian — who will try to help the top-ranked Crimson Tide win a national title next week before moving to Austin — said after he was hired that he was hoping to speak with Ehlinger about staying before any decisions were made.

“He’s somebody that I’d be remiss not to try to keep around,” Sarkisian said, via ESPN. “So definitely, there’s a phone call coming. But, you know, we’ll see. He’s got a personal decision to make.”

Sarkisian, however, will now have to find a new quarterback.

