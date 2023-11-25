Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue breaks out for career game against Texas Tech

Jaydon Blue has been in the Longhorns' football program for a couple of years, but the sophomore running back from Klein introduced himself to the Texas crowd with a career night.

Blue topped 100 yards against Texas Tech on a 12-yard spurt up the middle in the third quarter, which drew chants of “Bluuuuuueeee” from the more than 100,000 fans packed into Royal-Memorial Stadium. Blue had never had more than four carries or 44 yards in any single game before Friday, but he had eight carries for 114 yards midway through the third period. That total included a 69-yard scoring burst in the first half.

Texas running back Jaydon Blue runs through away from Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts in Friday's game at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin. Blue, a sophomore, topped 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career.

A season-ending injury to workhorse Jonathon Brooks opened the door for freshman CJ Baxter to top 100 yards last week against Iowa State, and Blue split carries with Baxter throughout the first half.

After Baxter seemed to get dinged up midway through the third quarter, Blue became the lead back.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue breaks out for career game against Tech