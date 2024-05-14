Texas Longhorns to play in 2025 Maui Invitational

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team is headed to Hawaii for one of the country’s premier nonconference college basketball tournaments in 2025.

Organizers of the Maui Invitational announced the Longhorns will be part of the 2025 field that will compete Nov. 24-26 at Lahaina Civic Center. The last time Texas played in the Maui Invitational in 2020, head coach Shaka Smart led the Longhorns to the title with a 69-67 win over North Carolina when the tournament was played in Asheville, N.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas celebrates with the trophy for the NCAA college basketball game championship of the Maui Invitational after they beat North Carolina 69-67, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas will be the lone representative of the Southeastern Conference at the tournament, joining former Big 12 rival Baylor along with the Oregon Ducks, UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, Southern California Trojans, 2024 Final Four team North Carolina State Wolfpack, 2024 NIT champion Seton Hall Pirates and the hosts Chaminade Silverswords.

Texas has played in the tournament five times — 1993, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020 — with a 10-5 record.

The 2024 tournament makes the return to the Lahaina Civic Center after wildfires ravaged Maui in 2023, destroying more than 2,200 structures and causing more than $5 billion in damage. The tournament was played in Honolulu in 2023 with Purdue claiming the championship 78-75 over Marquette.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.