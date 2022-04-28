Texas Longhorns NFL Draft: History and fun facts

The 2022 NFL draft class is expected to be on the smaller side for the Longhorns this cycle. Defensive back Josh Thompson and kicker/punter Cameron Dicker were the only Texas players to receive invites to the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Both guys accomplished a lot during their Texas careers.

Thompson played in over 37 games over five seasons where he tallied 108 total tackles and two inceptions. He played a valuable role on the special teams unit serving as the team’s gunner for much of his career.

Dicker finished his collegiate career as one of the better kickers in Texas football history. He hit 60 field goals and over 200 extra points in his four seasons at Texas.

While this year may not feature many Longhorns selected, The University of Texas still has a strong history of producing NFL talent. Here are five fun facts all Texas fans should know about Longhorns in the NFL draft.

A total of 351 Texas Longhorns have been selected in the NFL Draft all-time

Three Longhorns have been selected No. 1 overall (Tommy Nobis in 1966, Earl Campbell in 1978, and Kenneth Sims in 1982)

Texas had a record 17 players drafted in the 1984 NFL Draft

Texas had five draft picks in the 2021 draft class

44 Longhorns have been picked in the first round

