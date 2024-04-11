Texas Longhorns men’s basketball given 40-1 odds to win 2025 National Championship

BetOnline gave the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team 40-1 odds to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship.

The Longhorns are coming off a 21-13 (9-9 Big 12) season as they embark on their first season of competition in the SEC in 2024-25. Texas dropped a close decision to former head coach Rick Barnes and future SEC foe Tennessee, 62-58, in the NCAA Tournament last month.

The good news for Texas is that Inside Texas’ Joe Cook reported the Longhorns will visit with Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis, originally from Arlington, Texas, over the weekend. Petraitis could provide Texas with a valuable inside presence as he averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Falcons in 2023-24.

Texas looks to replace some of its scoring as leading scorer Max Abmas (16.8 ppg, 4.1 apg) has exhausted his college eligibility after transferring from Oral Roberts in 2023. Dylan Disu (15.5 ppg, 5 rpg) also played his final season of college basketball in 2023-24. Petraitis could theoretically slot in to make up for that production.

Texas has 40-to-1 odds of winning the 2025 Men’s Basketball national championship per @BetOnline_ag pic.twitter.com/KrGoFCsFNe — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire