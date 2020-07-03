Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown to sit out team activities in protest ‘until real action is taken’

A Texas linebacker announced on Thursday that he is done participating with the team “until real action is taken and changes are made.”

Junior DeMarvion Overshown is the latest Longhorns athlete to speak out demanding change at the university, joining numerous others last month who asked the school to rename certain campus buildings, add a Black history exhibit to the school’s athletic hall of fame and replace the “Eyes of Texas” song last month.

Overshown, in a lengthy Twitter note, said he has “yet to see any changes” at the school since they spoke out.

So, until something happens, Overshown is going to sit out.

“Until real action is taken and changes are made, I will be sitting out of all team activities,” he wrote, in part. “I will support my team in whatever they do but this is something I’m very passionate about and I can not continue to perform for a program that doesn’t show me the same love and support I do for them.”

Until We Are One. pic.twitter.com/OQN7xmjFRd — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) July 2, 2020

Overshown also cited WNBA star Maya Moore as a big inspiration for his decision to sit out.

Moore skipped both the 2019 and 2020 WNBA seasons to help family friend Jonathan Irons get released from prison for a crime he didn’t commit, something that finally happened on Wednesday. Irons was convicted on burglary and assault charges by an all-white jury when he was just 18, and handed a 50-year sentence.

Texas players did meet with athletic director Chris Del Conte and interim president Jay Hartzell about their requests, per the Dallas Morning News, however according to Overshown, nothing has changed.

Overshown recorded 18 total tackles and had one interception in five games last year for the Longhorns. According to the Morning News, he was expected to compete for significantly more playing time this fall.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday that he is sitting out all team activities in protest. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

