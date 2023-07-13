Texas Longhorns lands commitment from 2024 three-star DT Melvin Hills

The Texas teams, with Head Coach Steve Steve Sarkisian, line up to run out of the tunnel ahead of the Longhorn's Orange and White spring football game in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Three-star defensive tackle Melvin Hills announced his commitment to Texas last night, landing the Longhorns their second DT of the 2024 cycle.

Hills comes out of Lafayette Christian Academy as a 6-foot-3, 270 pound terror that collected 90 tackles, 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his junior year. He initially also had offers from Alabama, LSU and A&M but had narrowed his list down to Ole Miss and Texas in June.

According to the 247 Composite rankings, Hill is the No. 708 player nationally and the No. 70 defensive lineman.

Hill is the 14th commitment for the 2024 cycle, with six of those commitments coming in July. Three of those came on July 1, with WR Parker Livingstone, DL Alex January and S Jordon Johnson-Rubell choosing the Longhorns on the same day.

Even with Texas' strong recruiting, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark disputed that ahead of their 2024 SEC debut.

"I don't think they've carried the conference in recruiting," Yormark said. "They haven't been in our championship game. I have a lot of respect for both. Maybe I’m naïve, but I think all our teams are doing a great job and think they have a chance to be in the championship game.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football lands commitment from 2024 three-star DT Melvin Hills