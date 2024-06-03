Texas Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn awarded with scholarship

Texas Longhorns senior kicker Bert Auburn was rewarded by head coach Steve Sarkisian in a team meeting with a scholarship in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

As the team was discussing walk-ons during a team meeting, Sarkisian said, “They go through the same grind all scholarship guys go on all summer long. When we can reward those guys, man, there’s nothing better. Bert Auburn, you’re on scholarship.”

Auburn was greeting with cheers from his teammates and told his teammates, “I love all you guys. You guys are all like a family to me. Couldn’t be more excited to get to work this summer with you all. Hook ‘em.”

After making 3-of-3 extra points his freshman year, Auburn went 21-for-26 in 2022 before going 29-for-35 in 2023 as he earned All Big 12 First Team honors. He also set the Big 12 record for consecutive field goals made with 19 during the 2023 season. Auburn is a business major.

Auburn is tied for second in Texas history with 50 field goals made in his career, trailing only Cameron Dicker. He also ranks third in total points behind Dicker and Dusty Mangum.

