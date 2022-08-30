Texas Longhorns head football coaching history since 1957
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
The Longhorns open Saturday against Alabama—no easy task in any year—with Steve Sarkisian heading into his second year at Texas. The head coaching position has been a revolving door, and as stellar as Mack Brown was, no one has lived up to the great Darrell Royal.
Darrell Royal, 1957-76
(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 167-47-1
Fred Akers, 1977-86
(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 86-41-2
David McWilliams, 1987-91
(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 31-26
John Mackovic, 1992-97
(Getty Images)
Record: 41-28-2
Mack Brown, 1988-2013
(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 158-48
Charllie Strong, 2014-16
(Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 16-21
Tom Herman, 2017-20
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Record: 32-18
Steve Sarkisian, 2021-present
(USAT)
Record: 5-7