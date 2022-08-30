Texas Longhorns head football coaching history since 1957

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Longhorns
    Texas Longhorns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mack Brown
    Football coach
  • Darrell Royal
    American college football player, college football coach, College Football Hall of Fame member (1924-2012)

Longhorns football

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns open Saturday against Alabama—no easy task in any year—with Steve Sarkisian heading into his second year at Texas. The head coaching position has been a revolving door, and as stellar as Mack Brown was, no one has lived up to the great Darrell Royal.

Darrell Royal, 1957-76

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 167-47-1

Fred Akers, 1977-86

(Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 86-41-2

David McWilliams, 1987-91

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 31-26

John Mackovic, 1992-97

(Getty Images)

Record: 41-28-2

Mack Brown, 1988-2013

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 158-48

Charllie Strong, 2014-16

(Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 16-21

Tom Herman, 2017-20

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 32-18

Steve Sarkisian, 2021-present

(USAT)

Record: 5-7

Story originally appeared on List Wire

Recommended Stories