Texas Longhorns head football coaching history since 1957

Longhorns football

The Texas Longhorns head coaching position has been a revolving door, and as stellar as Mack Brown was, no one has lived up to the great Darrell Royal.

Darrell Royal, 1957-76

Record: 167-47-1

Fred Akers, 1977-86

Record: 86-41-2

David McWilliams, 1987-91

Record: 31-26

John Mackovic, 1992-97

Record: 41-28-2

Mack Brown, 1988-2013

Record: 158-48

Charllie Strong, 2014-16

Record: 16-21

Tom Herman, 2017-20

Record: 32-18

Steve Sarkisian, 2021-present

Record: 18-13

