Texas Longhorns head football coaching history since 1957
The Texas Longhorns head coaching position has been a revolving door, and as stellar as Mack Brown was, no one has lived up to the great Darrell Royal.
Darrell Royal, 1957-76
Record: 167-47-1
Fred Akers, 1977-86
Record: 86-41-2
David McWilliams, 1987-91
Record: 31-26
John Mackovic, 1992-97
Record: 41-28-2
Mack Brown, 1988-2013
Record: 158-48
Charllie Strong, 2014-16
Record: 16-21
Tom Herman, 2017-20
Record: 32-18
Steve Sarkisian, 2021-present
Record: 18-13