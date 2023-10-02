How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 40-14 win over Kansas

Offense: check. Defense: check. Special teams: whoaaa. That just about covers Texas' 40-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday, an important style points win in a top-25 matchup that should pay selection committee dividends later. Quinn Ewers was solid, Jonathon Brooks was amazing, we saw a breakout game from Adonai Mitchell and the defense was, again, solid. The Longhorns are 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12 and this report card should acknowledge all the good things going on.:

Quarterbacks: A

Ewers started the day crisp and made a quick connection with Mitchell that would last all day, finding the Georgia transfer on three straight plays on the opening drive. Ewers finished 25-of-35 for 325 yards (his fourth career 300-yard game) and a touchdown, plus his first interception of the season at the end of the first half. He completed passes to eight different Longhorns for the second week in a row. His 29-yard touchdown run at Baylor was his career-best run, but he topped that in the first quarter against Kansas with a 30-yard scoring scamper. If he keeps up the scrambling success, it'll have a big impact on this offense. That pick was his first in 245 consecutive passes dating back to last year, which was the second-longest streak in program history.

Go figure: So far, Ewers has had a hand in 15 total touchdowns in the first five games.

Season average: B+ (Rice B, Alabama A+, Wyoming C, Baylor A-, Kansas A)

Running backs: A

Jonathon Brooks, the job is yours. Texas is still finding five-star freshman CJ Baxter touches, but Brooks is clearly the focus of this running game. He finished with 217 yards — his first 200-yard game, and the fourth-best game against a ranked team in UT history — and a pair of touchdowns, and had his third straight 100-yard performance. Baxter had 84 total yards on 18 touches. The odd man out continues to be Keilan Robinson, who's not getting carries, not getting many targets and hasn't flashed yet on special teams.

Go figure: Jonathon Brooks is averaging 119.4 rushing yards and one touchdown per game.

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama C, Wyoming A-, Baylor A-, Kansas A)

Wide receivers: A-

Mitchell had his finest game yet as a Longhorn and much like Ewers' newfound scrambling ability, if the Longhorns can figure out a way to have Xavier Worthy, Mitchell and Jordan Whittington all clicking on the same day, watch out. Ewers targeted Mitchell 13 times, and Mitchell caught 10 of them for 141 yards and a touchdown. It was Mitchell's first career 100-yard game, and through the first five games, his numbers and Worthy's numbers are side by side: Worthy has 26 catches for 345 yards and three touchdowns, Mitchell has 22 catches for 321 yards and four scores. Worthy (7-93) also was active against the Jayhawks, snagging all seven of his targets. It was a quiet day for Whittington, but Johntay Cook II flashed on a 26-yard catch and run and burned his redshirt, too. He had a 51-yarder the week before.

Go figure: Worthy has caught a pass in 30 straight games, the sixth-longest streak in UT history.

Season average: B+ (Rice B, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor B, Kansas A-)

Tight ends: D

One catch for 10 yards. That's what we got out of Texas tight ends against Kansas. Worse, Ja'Tavion Sanders injured his ankle and watched the second half in street clothes on the sideline. Gunnar Helm, who'd had a bright moment or two in the last couple of games, did nothing in Sanders' place. We won't know the extent of Sanders' injury until Monday when Steve Sarkisian holds his regular weekly press conference. But tight end could end up being a big storyline this week.

Go figure: Sanders is the team's third-leading receiver.

Season average: B- (Rice A-, Alabama A, Wyoming D, Baylor A-, Kansas D)

The offensive line: A

Texas had eight plays that went for 20 or more yards, including four that were 30-plus. That doesn't happen without the front line doing things right. Brooks' 67- and 54-yard runs both began with solid blocks up front. The Longhorns racked up 661 yards of offense and were in total balance — 325 yards passing, 336 rushing. They converted nine of their 15 third-down chances and were a perfect 2-of-2 on fourth downs. Ewers was sacked twice, so that five sacks in the past two weeks. But the eye test says the front had a fine game. So many yards, so many big plays and such an impressive rushing day.

Go figure: Texas had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver for only the second time in program history and the first time since 1999 (Major Applewhite, Hodges Mitchell and Montrell Flowers).

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama A, Wyoming B-, Baylor B, Kansas A)

The defensive line: B

Barryn Sorrell was all over the place, but finished with three tackles on the final stat sheet. He played important parts in two important defensive plays, however — on the fumbled snap on Kansas' fourth-down try and on Michael Taaffe's tackle for loss early in the fourth quarter. T'Vondre Sweat had a quarterback hurry; the front got a fair amount of pressure on Jason Bean, Kansas' backup quarterback who was only 9-of-21 for 136 yards and a touchdown. The numbers weren't there, but the front continues to be an integral part of this defense. The edge rushers will need to step up against Oklahoma.

Go figure: The Longhorns finished without a sack.

Season average: A- (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor A, Kansas B)

Linebackers: B

Jaylan Ford did his part in what was an anticipated matchup of the Big 12's preseason offensive and defensive players of the year. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was a surprise scratch, however. Ford led the Longhorns with seven tackles and had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry. Anthony Hill Jr. was flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter, one of the few mistakes the freshman has made.

Go figure: Kansas entered the game with a nation's best 60.5% third-down conversion rate, but went 0-for-8 against Texas.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A-, Wyoming C+, Baylor B+, Kansas B)

Defensive backs: B

Another strong game for Jahdae Barron, who had three tackles (one for a loss) and made an athletic play to side-step a blocking Devin Neal and stop Bean for no gain on a third-down scramble. It forced a punt with three minutes left in the first half. And his big hit on a kickoff return sent a jolt through DKR. Lost in the play, though, was the fact that Barron made it in a blowout game with five minutes left. Ryan Watts left with an injury. Jalen Catalon had a big-time hit for the second straight game; he forced a Bean fumble at the end of a scramble, but a Jayhawk picked up the ball off a bounce and ran it in for a touchdown. Catalon also stuffed a third-and-1 run in the third quarter as Texas tried to protect a 20-14 lead.

Go figure: Catalon's forced fumble on Jason Bean is Texas' only forced fumble of the season.

Season average: A- (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming A-, Baylor B, Kansas B)

Special teams: D

In hindsight, the special teams' grade for the Baylor game should have been an F, not a D, for all of its Waco misadventures, but we can't go back. Still, the unit continued to be a weak spot for the second week in a row, as Xavier Worthy again made questionable punt-fielding decisions and Bert Auburn missed from 50 and 47 yards out. He was good from 26 and 30. Auburn is now 9-of-14 on field goals for the season, a 64.3% clip, and has struggled on kicks beyond 40 yards. He's 2-of-4 on kicks between 40 and 49 yards and 0-for-2 on kicks of 50 or more yards. What are the chances that a game comes down to a field goal try at the end this season?

Go figure: Texas didn't kick a single punt.

Season average: C+ (Rice A, Alabama B, Wyoming B+, Baylor D, Kansas D)

