How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 38-6 win over Baylor

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy celebrates a return during Saturday night's 38-6 win over Baylor at McLane Stadium.

Let's face it: style points do and will count for Texas as it continues its path toward a possible College Football Playoff berth. It's why Texas jumped Florida State, which has looked shaky at times. The Longhorns need to stack up more wins like Saturday night's 38-6 walkthrough in Waco. They looked impressive all the way around save for a couple of punt plays, and showed good energy at McLane Stadium.

Texas was a 15-point favorite and ended up winning by 32. Spoiler alert: this report card will probably end up pretty glowing (except for special teams):

Quarterbacks: A-

That's more like it. After following up his big Alabama performance with a general dud last week against Wyoming, Quinn Ewers was encouragingly efficient against Baylor, completing 78% of his passes to eight different targets: four receivers, two tight ends and two running backs. He started the game 6-of-6 with five unique targets and finished 18-of-23 for 293 yards and a touchdown, plus a rushing score. He found Johntay Cook II for a big 51-yard strike down the middle of the field, had a 49-yard gain to Ja'Tavion Sanders and added a 29-yard touchdown sideline scamper. Ewers was steady.

Go figure: Ewers' 29-yard touchdown run was the longest run of his career. He also went over the 3,000-yard career mark on Saturday.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A+, Wyoming C, Baylor A-)

More: Our staff takeaways from Saturday night's win over Baylor

Running backs: A-

A second straight 100-yard effort from Jonathon Brooks (18-106-2) is notable for a couple of reasons: he did it on a night when CJ Baxter was back in the lineup after missing the Wyoming game, he did it on 18 carries compared to Baxter's six, and he looked quite comfortable as the lead back of this offense. Baxter (6-21-1) averaged 3.5 yards per carry but also scored. Keilan Robinson got his usual one touch and turned it into a nine-yard run.

Go figure: CJ Baxter's 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was his first career score.

Season average: B- (Rice C, Alabama C, Wyoming A-, Baylor A-)

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks produced his second straight 100-yard rushing performance, and he scored on a 40-yard touchdown run in the first half.

Wide receivers: B

Quantity, not quality. Eight different Longhorns caught at least one pass from Ewers, but only four of them were wide receivers. Adonai Mitchell (3-46) and Xavier Worthy (3-31-1) led the unit, while Jordan Whittington impressed as the lead blocker on Ja'Tavion Sanders' early 11-yard catch. Worthy's biggest moments came as a punt returner, both good and bad, and he also threw a pass to Sanders that went for a 35-yard gain. Ewers spread things around; even Johntay Cook II flashed with a 51-yard strike over the middle on a post route. There wasn't any one receiver who stood out, at least for good reasons (Worthy).

Go figure: Worthy's touchdown catch was the 24th of his career, third-most in program history.

Season average: B+ (Rice B, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor B)

Tight ends: A-

A week after getting shut out by Wyoming, Sanders made his presence felt early and became Ewers' most dangerous option downfield. Sanders finished with a team-high eight targets, with five catches for 110 yards, including a 49-yard ramble that included a stiff-arm in the third quarter. He also showed off some nice hands with a one-handed grab in the second half. It was Texas' second-best one-handed catch of the night behind only Brooks' beauty. And Gunnar Helm had a couple of nice moments, too, including a 21-yarder in the second half. When he gets his chances, Helm comes up with the catch. He just doesn't get many chances with Sanders out there.

Go figure: Sanders has finished with 100 or more yards in two of the last three games.

Season average: B (Rice A-, Alabama A, Wyoming D, Baylor A-)

The offensive line: B

The numbers were there. Texas tipped the 500-yard mark in total yards and passed for 328 yards and the running game produced four touchdowns. Brooks was the biggest beneficiary; he got his biggest gains from off the edges, where Kelvin Banks Jr. and Christian Jones stood out as lead blockers on big plays. Ewers was sacked three times. This was a good night, not a great one, for the front line, but there were certainly enough successes up there to build upon.

Go figure: Baylor won the time of possession battle, 33:30 to 26:30. Huh?

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama A, Wyoming B-, Baylor B)

Baylor quarterback RJ Martinez tries to get a pass off past Texas defensive end J'Mond Tapp during the third quarter of the Longhorns' 38-6 Big 12-opening win at McLane Stadium.

The defensive line: A

Like other units in this report card, the defensive line enjoyed a bounce-back renaissance after an off week against Wyoming. Baylor went 1-for-5 going for it on fourth downs, stops that were powered by the defensive front. T'Vondre Sweat, Barry Sorrell and Byron Murphy II all are clicking right now. Throw in Ethan Burke and Texas is getting good production from the front. Defensive linemen had four of Texas' five sacks, led by Murphy's two.

Go figure: Murphy finished with a career-high three tackles for loss, plus two sacks.

Season average: A- (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor A)

Linebackers: B+

Jaylan Ford did what he does best: make big plays. He took points off the board for Baylor when he intercepted a fourth-and-goal pass into the end zone, a play reminiscent of his end zone pick against Iowa State last year. He led the Longhorns with eight tackles and Anthony Hill Jr. was second. David Gbenda has been a consistent producer all season. Jett Bush sacked Sawyer Robertson on the second play of the game, off a blitz.

Go figure: Jaylan Ford has produced a takeaway in eight of his last 11 games.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A-, Wyoming C+, Baylor B+)

Defensive backs: B

It was a night for the new guys. When Baylor changed quarterbacks in the fourth quarter, Westwood product RJ Martinez tested Malik Muhammad on three straight throws, and the freshman cornerback held his own, including a win on on fourth down that forced a turnover on downs. Former Arkansas safety Jalan Catalon delivered one of the game's best hits with a big pop on Bears running back Richard Reese on a third-and-7, forcing a punt. Michael Taaffe was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, a costly 15-yarder, but also delivered a physical stop of Robertson on a third-and-goal keeper from the 5, forcing a field goal.

Go figure: Texas has had at least one interception in its last seven games dating back to last season.

Season average: A (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming A-, Baylor B)

Special teams: D

There's enough material to have made this an F, but Texas gets the extra credit off the merits of one very nice punt return from Worthy, whose 40-yard runback was one of his two biggest plays of the night, along with the touchdown. But Jeff Banks probably didn't sleep very well this weekend. Bert Auburn missed a chip shot field goal when the ball doinked off the upright, Worthy muffed a punt that Baylor recovered around Texas' 20, Whittington muffed a punt that Baylor recovered around Texas' 20 and there was a fumble on a kickoff return, too.

Go figure: Auburn has made 75 straight extra-points, the third-longest streak in UT history behind Dusty Mangum's 121 and Hunter Lawrence's 76.

Season average: B (Rice A, Alabama B, Wyoming B+, Baylor D)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football vs. Baylor report card: How UT graded