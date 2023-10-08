How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 34-30 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners

It's Sunday morning and OU still won Saturday's final Big 12 installment of the Red River Rivalry. It wasn't a bad dream. Oh, Texas' start was certainly nightmarish enough with the early interceptions and the injury to Jake Majors, but the Longhorns battled back in the second half, took what sure looked like a safe-enough lead with 77 seconds left, and then saw Dillon Gabriel break their hearts with a back-breaking drive and touchdown pass with 15 seconds to spare.

The Longhorns made lots of mistakes. Injuries played an important part in the 34-30 loss, Quinn Ewers' final numbers don't tell the story of his afternoon, the offensive line was behind the 8-ball without its veteran anchor in the middle, and the defense, which has been strong all season, faded, especially at the end. There's a bit of a curve on this report card because Oklahoma turned out to be very good, because of those injuries and because Texas nearly scratched its way to 6-0.

Still, grades are grades. These are Texas':

Quarterbacks: B

It was a horrific start for Quinn Ewers, who started off 5-of-9 with two picks and two sacks. He didn't complete a pass beyond the line of scrimmage for the entire first quarter. But he turned his grade around from an early F by finishing strong: 31-of-37 for 346 yards, one TD, the two picks and a lost fumble, but also completing 26 of his last 28 throws. It was Ewers' second straight 300-yard game and his second-most yards of the season behind his 349-yard game in Tuscaloosa. It was his fifth career 300-yard game. One of his interceptions wasn't his fault, for what it's worth.

Go figure: Ewers completed 19 straight passes over a span of the third and fourth quarters.

Season average: B+ (Rice B, Alabama A+, Wyoming C, Baylor A-, Kansas A, Oklahoma B)

Running backs: B

Another 100-yard rushing game for Jonathon Brooks — his fourth in a row and his third straight game with a rushing touchdown. Texas needed him to raise the offense with Ewers' early struggles and he certainly had his moments, including a 31-yard gain early in the second quarter on a third-and-3 play and his 29-yard touchdown run. But he also was stuffed on three runs inside the 1-yard line on OU's critical goal-line stand, one of the game's most pivotal turning points. Brook remains silky smooth as a runner and didn't disappoint against the Sooners.

Go figure: Over those last four games, Brooks has rushed for 617 yards and five scores.

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama C, Wyoming A-, Baylor A-, Kansas A, Oklahoma B)

Wide receivers: B

Adonai Mitchell cooled off after his big game against Kansas, finishing with three pretty quiet receptions, but Jordan Whittington (10-115) had season highs in both catches and yards and produced just his second career 100-yard game. Xavier Worthy (8-108) caught a pass for his 31st straight game, tied for the fifth-longest streak in UT history with Jordan Shipley. And he brought his career receptions total to 156, which moved him into 10th place in school history. Texas' receiving fortunes have largely been dominated by their big three this season; perhaps surprisingly — but also as a testament to overall depth — Worthy is the team's receiving alpha but is only fifth on the list of this season's top performances behind Mitchell, Whittington and a pair of Ja'Tavion Sanders games.

Go figure: Whittington recorded both a reception and a run that went for more than 20 yards.

Season average: B+ (Rice B, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor B, Kansas A-, Oklahoma B)

Tight ends: B

In what could have been a second straight week of struggles from the tight ends, Gunnar Helm saved the day. Sanders spent all week with his status up in the air because of the ankle injury he suffered against Kansas. He did play, but was obviously limited. For the second straight week, he finished with one catch. But Helm picked up the production, catching his first career touchdown and setting new highs with four grabs for 67 yards. It was Sanders who lost the ball after getting hit inside the 10, and the ball popped up and became Ewers' second pick. The bye week comes at a good time: Sanders needs to get back to full strength for the second half of the season.

Go figure: Helm holds the distinction of being able to say he was the only Longhorn to catch a pass from two separate players (Ewers and Savion Red).

Season average: B- (Rice A-, Alabama A, Wyoming D, Baylor A-, Kansas D, Oklahoma B)

The offensive line: C

We'll hear from Steve Sarkisian on Monday about the injury status of Jake Majors, who was lost for the day on Texas' second drive when a player rolled up on him. It's a lower leg injury. Losing the veteran anchor of the line definitely hurt the Longhorns, the impact becoming alarmingly apparent when Brooks was unable to punch it in from the 1-yard line on three straight carries, the first two of which were right up the middle where Majors should have been. Connor Robertson took over at center and his most notable play was a false start penalty. The left side of the line was solid, and sprung the hole for Brooks' 29-yard touchdown. But Ewers was sacked way too many times and the offense looked like it had slipped a gear. Like Sanders, perhaps the open week will offer Majors the chance to get right, too.

Go figure: Quinn Ewers was sacked five times, the most sacks Texas has given up in a game and also the most sacks Oklahoma has produced.

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama A, Wyoming B-, Baylor B, Kansas A, Oklahoma C)

The defensive line: C

Texas' defensive front has shined all season, but looked to have met its match with Oklahoma's physical offensive front. T'Vondre Sweat did his best to disrupt things, though, teaming with Byron Murphy to smother a fourth-and-2 play toward the end of the first half, and then shrugging off a block to stuff an OU run in the fourth quarter with the game tied 27-27, forcing a third-and-5 play that Oklahoma didn't convert. That gave Texas back the ball with six minutes left. Sweat was credited with half a tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry along with his three tackles. But beyond Sweat, the defensive front was held in check. OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sacked only once, and that was by linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Oh, Ethan Burke had six tackles and Barryn Sorrell had five, it was just the hurries, tackles for loss and sacks that the Longhorns needed more of. The edge rushers needed to have a big day, but didn't. Saturday's C grade dropped the front's season average from an A-minus to a B-plus.

Go figure: The Longhorns have only two sacks in their last two games.

Season average: B+ (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor A, Kansas B, Oklahoma C)

Linebackers: C-

Jaylan Ford, the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, had an open-field tackle for loss to open the second quarter but looked noticeably frozen on Gabriel's third-and-11 scamper early in the fourth quarter. He gained 12 yards. And on the next play, the quarterback juked Ford to spring free for a giant 44-yard scramble through the heart of the Texas defense. Kitan Crawford saved what would have been a 76-yard touchdown. Hill was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter but also produced the Longhorns' lone sack, his third of the season. It was Hill's second straight game with a roughing the passer penalty.

Go figure: Hill's three sacks are the 10th most all-time by a Longhorns freshman.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A-, Wyoming C+, Baylor B+, Kansas B, Oklahoma C-)

Defensive backs: C

Ryan Watts missed this game with an injury, which also hampered Texas' defensive performance. In his place, Terrance Brooks and Malik Muhammad were given more snaps than usual and both impacted the game. Brooks had a big pass breakup on a third down in the third quarter when the Longhorns were in a 27-17 hole and had another brilliant breakup early in the fourth after an OU receiver had gotten a step on him on a deep shot downfield. And Muhammad scored his first career touchdown on a blocked punt recovery in the end zone. That was the good. But the day wasn't so good for Jerrin Thompson and Jalen Catalon. Thompson dropped what looked like a golden chance for an interception in the end zone early in the second quarter; the drop allowed OU to kick a short field goal on the very next play. And he was flagged for a late hit in the same quarter. Catalon, meanwhile, was beaten on OU's first deep strike of the game, a 43-yard pass that he lost track of in the air. Texas missed Watts' physicality both in pass coverage and in stopping the run. Jahdae Barron led the team with 11 tackles, matching the 11 he had against Wyoming.

Go figure: Barron's 11 tackles against OU and Wyoming are the two best single-game performances this season for Texas in terms of tackles.

Season average: B+ (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming A-, Baylor B, Kansas B, Oklahoma C)

Special teams: B

As has been the case for much of the season, Texas' special teams were all over the place, good and bad. Bert Auburn silenced critics by nailing all three of his field goal tries from 25, 45 and 47 yards, the 47-yarder putting Texas up 30-27 with 77 seconds to go. That was a pressure kick. The shining moment came on Crawford's blocked punt that Muhammad recovered for a touchdown, and Whittington, lined up as the up back on a first-quarter punt, took the direct snap and converted a first down on a fake. But Keilan Robinson, who's been so good on special teams throughout his career, was flagged for running into the punter in the first half and Worthy sure has turned punt returns into real gulp moments: he let one punt bounce in front of him that seemed returnable, and it backed Texas to its own 19, and in the fourth he pounced on a dribbling punt moments before a Sooners gunner descended upon him.

Go figure: Robinson had three returns for 62 yards.

Season average: B- (Rice A, Alabama B, Wyoming B+, Baylor D, Kansas D, Oklahoma B)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football vs. Oklahoma report card: How UT graded