How the Texas Longhorns graded out in their 29-26 win over TCU

Just what would we make of this Texas football team, which gives us a shiny 9-1 record and tantalizing mix of depth and playmakers on both sides of the ball, yet has trouble keeping the big leads it seemingly doesn't struggle with building? Saturday's 29-26 win over TCU followed the same nail-biting storylines we got from wins over Houston and Kansas State.

Still, Quinn Ewers was back in the huddle, Xavier Worthy woke up from his Maalik Murphy slumber and the defense looked as solid as ever (for three quarters, anyway). How Texas' various position units graded out in Saturday's win in Forth Worth:

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers warms up ahead of Saturday night's 29-26 win over TCU, his first start after missing the BYU and Kansas State games with a shoulder injury. He threw for more than 300 yards and completed 67% of his passes.

Quarterbacks: B+

Ewers' return brought a welcome sense of relief to the offense. Yes, he looked rusty early and yes, he underthrew some passes and yes, one of those underthrows was picked off. But his best moments — the 73-yard catch-and-run to Jonathon Brooks, the perfect 45-yard strike that hit Worthy in stride, his cool pocket presence on a play-action pass in his own end zone and the game-sealing 35-yarder on third-and-12 to Adonai Mitchell at the end — are what propelled the Longhorns in the end. His final numbers were solid (22-of-33 for 317 yards, 1 TD and 1 pick) and whether his return was or was not the reason Worthy woke up from his two-week slumber, it was clear that the two of them wanted to pick up right where they left off. If Brooks ends up missing time with his injury, Ewers' shoulders are big enough for some added responsibility: all of his top targets are peaking.

Go figure: Ewers had his sixth career 300-yard game and the second this season.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A+, Wyoming C, Baylor A-, Kansas A, Oklahoma B, Houston B, BYU B, Kansas State C, TCU B+)

Running backs: B

Where does the Texas running game and offense go from here without Brooks, who tore his ACL in the fourth quarter and is lost for the season? He had 21 carries for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and added 74 receiving yards, including a big 73-yard play that set up his own short scoring run. He had a 1,000-yard season going, was Texas' most consistent offensive threat and will be missed. The ball turns to CJ Baxter, the five-star freshman who had 18 carries — only three off of Brooks — for 61 yards. He averaged 3.4 yards pr carry. Baxter's three previous games saw him with six, nine and 10 carries. Those numbers are about to expand.

Go figure: Brooks' 73-yard catch was the fifth longest by a running back in program history.

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama C, Wyoming A-, Baylor A-, Kansas A, Oklahoma B, Houston B+, BYU B+, Kansas State A-, TCU B)

Wide receivers: A

The passing game looked more like its old self with Ewers finding Worthy, Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders throughout the night. Besides probably Steve Sarkisian, no one was probably more happy to see Ewers back than Worthy, whose production dipped in the two weeks with Murphy, who showed a connection with Mitchell. Worthy ran crisp routes, found a way to get open time and again and caught 10 of his 13 targets for 137 yards. And Mitchell (3-61-1)- made the most of his catches, including his ninth touchdown of the season and the critical 35-yarder at the end. That catch was the play of the game, as it required Mitchell to adjust in mid-air and make the difficult catch as he was falling down. That play looked like it belonged on a Sunday. And don't overlook the importance Jordan Whittington, who was held without a catch but made another huge play when he caused a fumble on a TCU interception runback. This unit gets a high grade for productivity and impact.

Go figure: Worthy's career receiving yards (2,498) is No. 8 in UT history and his 181 career receptions are seventh-most all-time.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor B, Kansas A-, Oklahoma B, Houston B, Houston B, BYU B-, Kansas State B-, TCU A)

Tight ends: B+

How dangerous can Texas' passing game be during this final stretch of the season with Ewers back and having the likes of Worthy, Mitchell and Sanders as targets, all performing at the top of their games? Sanders continues to look better and better out there as his health improves and was a key outlet for Ewers; three of Sanders' four catches resulted in a first down and he also was blocking in front of Brooks' long 73-yard play. He nabbed a contested dart over the middle from Ewers for 19 yards and caught a nicely-placed pass between two defenders for 18.

Go figure: Sanders went over the 1,000-yard mark for his career, his 1,038 the fourth-most ever for a Longhorns tight end. He's the fourth Texas tight end to reach that milestone.

Season average: B- (Rice A-, Alabama A, Wyoming D, Baylor A-, Kansas D, Oklahoma B, Houston C, BYU B-, Kansas State B, TCU B+)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian looks at his playbook while talking to starting center Jake Majors during Saturday's win over Kansas State. The Longhorns improved to 8-1 on the season with the 33-30 overtime win.

The offensive line: A-

Saturday's highlights included a physical performance up front that resulted in 482 yards of total offense, a 300-yard passer, a 100-yard rusher and a 100-yard receiver. Ewers wasn't sacked at all and was hurried just twice, key barometers of success for a quarterback coming back from a shoulder injury. The left side of the line continues to be the best side for making plays, whether it's been Brooks running behind Kelvin Banks Jr. or quick passes to that side. The right side of the line, however, struggled. It was a rare off night for right tackle Christian Jones, whose 5-yard false start penalty spoiled a fourth-and-inches play at TCU's 8-hard line and forced Sarkisian to rethink things and settle for a field goal, and whose holding penalty with 2:31 left to play backed Texas up 10 yards to its own 9, nursing the 29-26 lead. The loss of Brooks for the rest of the season puts even more pressure up front; the line will have to continue protecting Ewers at a high level while also breaking in a new running back.

Go figure: Texas produced five plays that went 20 or more yards, including one for a touchdown.

Season average: B (Rice C, Alabama A, Wyoming B-, Baylor B, Kansas A, Oklahoma C, Houston B, BYU B, Kansas State A, TCU A-)

The defensive line: B+

Texas' defensive front has been built up all season long, and Saturday's win highlighted what's regarded as one of the top, if not the top, defensive tackle duos in the country. T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II clamped the middle down to slow TCU's running game — the Horned Frogs finished with just 88 yards — and they also made it a long day for Josh Hoover, who was sacked three times, all by interior lineman. Sweat had one, Murphy had one and there was even a Trill Carter sighting.

Go figure: All three Texas sacks were by interior linemen.

Season average: B+ (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming B, Baylor A, Kansas B, Oklahoma C, Houston B, BYU A, Kansas State A, TCU B+)

Linebackers: B

It may have looked like a quiet night from the linebackers because there wasn't a big play — no sacks, no interceptions or fumble recoveries — but Jaylan Ford and Anthony Hill Jr. were all over the place. They finished 1 and 2 in team tackles while Ford had a pass breakup and Hill hurried Hoover into an incompletion on TCU's opening drive, forcing a punt. That play happened on a double blitz by both 'backers, who surged up the middle.

Go figure: Seven of Jaylan Ford's team-leading nine tackles were solo stops.

Season average: B (Rice B, Alabama A-, Wyoming C+, Baylor B+, Kansas B, Oklahoma C-, Houston B+, BYU B, Kansas State B+, TCU B)

Defensive backs: B-

How deep is Texas' secondary? On a night when Ryan Watts and Jahdae Barron were statistically productive but quiet on the impact front, defensive backs like Terrance Brooks shined. Brooks had a physical pass breakup on a shot downfield on TCU's first drive, and his good defense — maybe too good, as replays showed — on a 2-point pass play was critical as it came with six minutes left and was the difference between a 29-19 lead and a 29-21 lead. But once again, a comfortable second-half lead withered as Hoover started making plays in the passing game in the fourth quarter at the expense of the Texas secondary; Hoover finished with 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brooks had a nice play for an interception. Michael Taaffe's string of consecutive games with picks ended at three.

Go figure: Terrance Brooks' interception was the second of his career as well as the second for him in the last three games.

Season average: B (Rice A, Alabama A, Wyoming A-, Baylor B, Kansas B, Oklahoma C, Houston C, BYU A, Kansas State C, TCU B-)

Special teams: B

Bert Auburn was solid again, making field goals of 30, 32 and 49 yards. There was a bit of a drop-off for punter Ryan Sanborn, who averaged just below 40 yards on four kicks and nearly had two of them blocked. Worthy was quiet on punt returns and DeAndre Moore's lone kick return proved to be a mistake, as he chose to take one out of the end zone in the fourth quarter but was stopped after 15 yards.

Go figure: Bert Auburn has made his last 11 field goal tries, the fifth-best streak in UT history.

Season average: B- (Rice A, Alabama B, Wyoming B+, Baylor D, Kansas D, Oklahoma B, Houston B+, BYU A, Kansas State A, TCU B)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football vs. TCU report card: How UT graded in win