Texas Longhorns football vs. Alabama: Get live updates, scores and key plays from game

In what has been a rematch one year in the making, the Texas-Alabama game is finally here. The No. 11 Longhorns are 7-point underdogs today in Tuscaloosa against the No. 3 Crimson Tide.

Follow along right here throughout the game for live updates and game analysis:

So you're sayin' there's a chance?

We're about 15 minutes away from kickoff.

Earlier this week, Kirk Bohls (who's picking Texas to win, 27-24) laid out six reasons why the Longhorns can prevail in Tuscaloosa: (1) The Horns didn't exactly look lifeless against Rice, but they also didn't look overwhelmingly strong or crisp, either. "I like a highly motivated team that didn't play it best," Kirk wrote; (2) Bama's 56-7 crushing of Middle Tennessee State should make the Tide a bit complacent, which can only help; (3) Last year's 20-19 game in Austin helps Texas' confidence and also helps Alabama think it still won despite having played off its game; (4) the Longhorns won't be intimidated; (5) Jalen Milroe's making career start No. 3, while Quinn Ewers will be starting No. 12; and (6) Steve Sarkisian probably held back a lot in the opener, including a wrinkle or two for facing his old boss.

Texas linebacker David Gbenda fist-bumps UT fan Tag Kelm after completing pregame warmups ahead of today's game with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

A full crew in Tuscaloosa

We sent six American-Statesman staffers to tonight's game: beat writers Danny Davis and Thomas Jones, columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, digital reporter Caleb Yum and photographer Aaron Martinez. Here's how our writers are picking the game:

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 27-24. The Longhorns haven't won a high-profile nonconference road game since they upset Ohio State in Columbus in the 2005 championship season, but this will be a repeat of that milestone victory as Texas contains QB Jalen Milroe and edges Alabama.

Danny Davis: Alabama. The Longhorns are 3-6 in true road games during the Steve Sarkisian era, and I don't think that breakthrough will come in front of 100,000 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Cedric Golden: Alabama, 33-24. I believe Quinn Ewers will play well, but Alabama's home-field advantage and Nick Saban being, well, Nick Saban, will add up to a Horns loss.

Thomas Jones: Alabama, 26-24. Home-field advantage and All-American K Will Reichard prove just enough for the Tide to escape with a win.

Heading toward kickoff

We're about 40 minutes away from kickoff.

It's sunny and humid in Tuscaloosa, with temperatures in the mid-80s. Anyone back home in Austin would take that.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series, 7-2-1, but those two losses have come in the last two meetings: the 2009 BCS national championship game loss — you remember that one, where Colt McCoy was lost in the first quarter and Texas nearly rallied for a win behind Garrett Gilbert — and last year's 20-19 squeaker in Austin — you remember that one, where Quinn Ewers was lost at the end of the first quarter and Texas nearly rallied for a win behind Hudson Card.

