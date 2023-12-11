The Texas Longhorns football and volleyball teams made history this season. Here's how.

The Texas athletic department made history Saturday night when the Longhorns’ volleyball team shocked top-seeded Stanford 3-1 to reach this week’s NCAA volleyball Final Four in Tampa, Fla.

Since the inception of the four-team College Football Playoff in 2014, no school has ever sent a team to both the CFP and the volleyball Final Four until Texas this season, according to research by Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman. That’s an achievement that will never be reached by another athletic department since the CFP will expand to 12 teams next season.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers holds up the Big 12 championship trophy after the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State Dec. 2 in Arlington. Both the Texas football team and the Texas volleyball team have reached the national semifinals of their respective sports, which had never before been achieved by a school since the creation of the College Football Playoff in 2014.

The Texas football team will face Washington in a CFP semifinal Jan. 1 in New Orleans while the Texas volleyball team faces off against Wisconsin in a national semifinal Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

No school has won national championships in both football and volleyball in the same season since USC in 2003.

