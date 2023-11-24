Texas Longhorns football preview: How do we pick the game against Texas Tech?

In the final meeting in a rivalry that dates back almost 95 years, Texas will try to secure a spot in next week’s Big 12 championship game by beating Texas Tech. This is how our staff thinks tonight's game will play out.

No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) vs. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday, Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV/radio: ABC/1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 12½

Weather: A slight chance of rain, but temperatures should be around 60 at kickoff and will drop into the mid-50s by the final whistle.

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II celebrates sacking Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht in the Longhorns' win at Iowa State last week. The tackle helps lead Texas into Friday's matchup with Texas Tech.

How we're calling the game

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 48-17: Texas opened its Big 12 era in 1996 with a blowout home win over Missouri, and I'm betting the Longhorns close it out with a blowout home win over Texas Tech. Texas hasn't won in a rout pretty much all year and will Friday.

Danny Davis, Texas: I've long had Texas Tech pegged as the opponent that Texas fans needed to be the wariest of, but I just don't see the Longhorns slipping up with so much at stake.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 42-21: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire had Red Raider Nation excited this time last year, but nothing about 6-5 screams that Tech took over the Big 12. That could happen in due time, but not this Black Friday. Texas will waltz into the conference title game.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 34-13. T’Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy II, Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda will make things miserable for the Brooks and Texas Tech, which must acknowledge that the road through the Big 12 runs through Austin one final time

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football preview: Horns or Texas Tech? We make picks.