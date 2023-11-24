Texas Longhorns football preview: One game stands out in series against Texas Tech

6:30 p.m. Friday, Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV/radio: ABC/1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 12½

Weather: A slight chance of rain, but temperatures will be around 60 at kickoff and will drop into the mid-50s by the final whistle.

All-time: Texas leads 15-5

Last meeting: Texas Tech 37, Texas 34 OT (2022)

Most memorable meeting: 2008

Texas Tech 39, Texas 33: With top-ranked Texas visiting the No. 7 Red Raiders, the stakes had never been higher in a bitter albeit one-sided rivalry, especially for a Texas team fighting for a spot in the national championship game. Texas Tech made the final play in a wild game full of memorable moments when receiver Michael Crabtree danced down the sidelines and fought his way into the end zone for the winning touchdown.

