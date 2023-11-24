Texas Longhorns football preview: Manor grad Tahj Brooks headlines Texas Tech team

In what could be the final meeting in a rivalry that dates back almost 95 years, Texas will try to secure a spot in next week’s Big 12 championship game by beating Texas Tech on Friday night.

Let's take a closer look at Texas Tech.

No. 7 Texas (10-1, 7-1) vs. Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3)

6:30 p.m. Friday, Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin

TV/radio: ABC/1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 12½ points

Weather: A slight chance of rain, but temperatures should be around 60 at kickoff and will drop into the mid-50s by the final whistle.

Last week: Texas Tech won its third straight game by overcoming a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to beat Central Florida 24-23.

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks stiff-arms Central Florida defensive back William Wells during last week's game. A graduate of Manor High School outside of Austin, Brooks ranks third in the nation with 1,348 yards rushing.

Three Texas Tech players to watch

RB Tahj Brooks, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound senior who grew up on the eastern edge of Austin and graduated from Manor High School, ranks No. 3 nationally with 1,348 yards rushing. … S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, a super senior, gives the Red Raiders a savvy and skilled leader in the secondary who ranks third on the team with 62 tackles and leads it with four interceptions. … While Texas K Bert Auburn makes a strong case as the Big 12’s best kicker, Tech’s Gino Garcia also has an argument; he’s gone 12-of-14 since missing three of five field-goal attempts in the season opener and has nailed three kicks from at least 50 yards.

Texas Tech's Central Texas connections

Brooks isn’t the only Tech player from the Austin area. Heck, he’s not even the only one from Manor. Freshman Jayden Cofield, a 305-pound defensive tackle, has seen action this season with one tackle but remains a redshirt candidate. ... TE Jayden York, a junior from Bowie, has worked his way into the rotation as a physical blocker and also has three catches for 30 yards and a TD. … Walk-on TE Jack Esparza of St. Michael’s serves on the scout team. … Ansel Nedore, an edge rusher from Round Rock, will likely redshirt.

