Texas Longhorns football players and coaches react to being the No. 3 seed in the CFP

Moments after the Texas football team roared its approval following its selection as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff, quarterback Quinn Ewers, linebacker Jaylan Ford and head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media.

The players and coach discussed their reaction to claiming the third seed, the program’s progress from a 5-7 record in 2021, the reasons Texas deserved a spot in the playoff, and their initial thoughts on their semifinal foe Washington, which beat Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl last season.

Texas mascot HookEm hypes up Longhorns fans during Saturday's 49-21 win over Oklahoma State at the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On the team’s reaction to the news

Ewers: It’s still kind of sinking, but it’s just super cool. Y'all probably heard us; everyone was going crazy.

Ford: Everybody was jumping for joy. To finally be in this position. It's amazing, to say the least.

Sarkisian: What a cool scene. As I was standing there. I kind of took a moment to look at Jaylan Ford to T’Vondre Sweat, Jordan Whittington, JT Sanders. Those guys, the journey has been difficult at times, and it hasn't been all celebrations and cheers. I haven't cried yet, but knowing some of these players that I know what they've been through (like) Whittington, I'm sure at some point there'll be a tear. I just haven't had one yet (laughs).

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian puts his "horns up" after winning the Big 12 title game Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On going from 5-7 in 2021 to a spot in the CFP

Ford: I can say even when we went 5-7, you knew there would be way better times. We did believe that's kind of what got us here is you know, just the constant wanting to get better.

Sarkisian: There's been some tough, tough moments. So to see those guys (from 2021) be able to have that emotion yesterday on the field after the game and that emotion right there knowing that they're competing for a national championship. That's why they came to University of Texas, right?

Ewers: I mean, it's unreal. I continue I get goosebumps every time I even think about it. Again, just truly honored to be a part of a team that works as hard as this one does to get better.

On what made Texas worthy of a spot in the CFP

Ewers: Going into Alabama and winning like we did earlier in the year is a hard thing to do. And for us to accomplish that is awesome on its own, and it work out in our favor this year. And if you want to be a championship team, then you have to continue to get better throughout each week. And I think that I think that we've done that.

Sarkisian: I think (the game against Alabama) was great for both of our programs. I mean, you see the kids see those games and they were, like, I want to play in those types of environments and in those types of games. It was great for our team; that win gave us as much or more confidence and helped us navigate our way through some of those other tough games late in the year because it gave us some more belief in what we're doing. There’s a lot of value to play in those types of games early in the year and, obviously, for the for the committee to recognize that I think is big, because now hopefully that'll continue to promote more games like that. I think for college football, that's needed, right? When you look at the first three or four weeks of the college football season, if we don't play those types of games and we're just waiting for conference play to begin, where's the excitement?

Ford: The Bama win at their place didn’t hurt. But I think just our ability to finish the season as the Big 12 champion, and we kind of showed our dominance towards the end of the season. I think that helped as well.

On the rematch with Washington in the Sugar Bowl

Ewers: I think there's a dramatic difference (from the 2022 Alamo Bowl). We've been in a lot closer games, and last year, I don't think we closed out those close games. This year, I think we're more than capable of staying poised and staying level-headed.

Ford: Another rematch. To see us and Washington in the College Football Playoff after being in the Alamo Bowl last year, it’s kind of ironic. They got a good team, and we’re ready to finally get a chance to play them again.

Sarkisian: Coming out of last year's game, I don't know if everybody outside of us really understood how good Washington was. That was a very good football team. And they've continued to do it. You know, they continue to win and find ways to win. They have a complete team. We definitely have our work cut out for us.

