Texas Longhorns football game preview: Horns open last Big 12 slate against old foe Baylor

Unbeaten and still high in the polls after winning each of their first three games by double digits, can the Longhorns carry that momentum into their final Big 12 season?

No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2)

6:30 p.m., McLane Stadium in Waco

TV/radio: ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 15

Weather: Hot, sunny and humid, with temperatures in the 90s at kickoff

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron attempts to intercept a pass intended for Baylor's Josh Cameron in last year's game. Barron, a Connally graduate, will again match up with Cedar Park product Cameron on Saturday in Waco, where Texas will begin its final Big 12 run.

Texas history: Baylor

All-time: Texas leads 80-28-4

Last meeting: Texas 38, Baylor 27 (2022)

Most memorable meeting: Texas 7, Baylor 0 (1963). The Longhorns needed a late defensive miracle to overcome a scrappy Baylor squad and stay on course for their first national championship. Unbeaten and top-ranked Texas broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Tom Stockton, but the Longhorn faithful couldn't exhale until quarterback/defensive back Duke Carlisle's diving interception in the end zone prevented a touchdown catch by Baylor's Lawrence Elkins and preserved the Horns' perfect season.

Know the foe: Baylor

Last week: Baylor snapped a six-game losing streak stretching back to last season by pulling away from Long Island for a 30-7 win.

Players to watch: Running back Richard Reese has had a quiet season with just 117 yards on 26 carries, but the sophomore ran for 972 yards and 14 TDs a year ago while earning the Big 12’s offensive freshman of the year award. He seems primed for a busy game with fellow RB Dominic Richardson probably out. … Fifth-year senior center Clark Barrington, a transfer from BYU, has solidified an offensive line with lots of fresh faces in new places. … LB Matt Jones, another fifth-year senior, gives the Bears a physical presence in the middle at 6 feet 3 and 250 pounds.

Central Texas connections: Manor's Devin Lemear had emerged as one of the team’s most reliable DBs over the past two years but will probably miss this game with an injury. WR Josh Cameron from Cedar Park starts but has been quiet with the rest of the Bears’ passing game, tallying just one catch through the first three weeks. Former Westwood QB R.J. Martinez, S Michael Mastrodicasa and K Hayden Arnold of Vandegrift, offensive lineman Connor Heffernan of Georgetown, and former Weiss WR Micah Gifford also are on the roster.

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford will have a challenging assignment this week when he faces off against Baylor tight end Drake Dabney, one of the more dangerous receiving threats at his position in the Big 12.

When Texas has the ball

Baylor’s defense gives up more than 175 yards rushing even with a veteran front seven led by Jones, DE TJ Franklin and DT Gabe Hall. That bodes well for Texas RBs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter, the freshman who should return to the field after missing last week’s win over Wyoming with a foot injury. … The Bears do have six sacks over the past two weeks and should test a Texas offensive line that has allowed just one sack in the past two weeks. Franklin and edge rusher Byron Vaughns — who played at Texas from 2018 to 2020 — will test UT tackles Christian Jones and Kelvin Banks Jr. on passing downs. … The secondary has struggled in the Bears’ 4-2-5 defense. Texas State’s TJ Finley threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s upset win in week one, and that will have Texas QB Quinn Ewers excited about some downfield shots to Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, who didn’t catch a pass against Wyoming.

When Baylor has the ball

Even without leading rusher and Oklahoma State transfer Richardson, expect the Bears to try to pound the ball against a Texas defense giving up fewer than 100 yards rushing a game. Reese and freshman Dawson Pendergrass combined for 193 yards on 33 carries in last week’s win over Long Island. … QB Sawyer Robertson, who transferred from Mississippi State in the offseason, will get his second straight start in place of injured starter Blake Shapen. He’s completed just 22 of 50 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions the past two games, and that doesn’t bode well against a Texas defense that has six takeaways. … The Bears attempted just 27 passes last week even though they have one of the most experienced receiving corps in the Big 12.

The key matchup

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford vs. Baylor tight end Drake Dabney: Baylor boasts one of the top receiving tight ends in the conference in the 6-5, 250-pound Dabney, who has 139 yards and three touchdowns on eight catches. The All-American Ford excels in pass coverage and has five interceptions over his past 10 games, and he’ll get tested downfield by Dabney.

How we're calling the game

Cedric Golden: Texas, 35-17. No surprises in Waco this time. The Longhorns are as good as advertised. They'll close out their Waco rivalry with a win.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 44-12. Emotions can only carry a team so far — in this case, not past the first quarter. Heck, we might even have an Arch Manning sighting for Texas.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor football preview: Matchups, key players