Texas Longhorns football game preview: QB Maalik Murphy takes reins of offense against BYU

Things didn't come easy in a win over Houston, and starting quarterback Quinn Ewers might miss a few weeks with an injured shoulder, but Texas still controls its own destiny when it comes a possible Big 12 title. But first, it must overcome a forgettable history against BYU.

No. 7 Texas (6-1, 3-1) vs. BYU (5-2, 2-2)

2:30 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium

TV/radio: ABC, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 20

Weather: Still short a couple of days of football weather, it will be warm and muggy with the temperature in the mid-80s and the possibility of a random shower.

BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis ranks fourth in the Big 12 in passing, and he gives the Cougars a veteran presence who could expose a shaky Texas secondary in Saturday's game at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Texas history: BYU

All-time: BYU leads 4-1

Last meeting: BYU 41, Texas 7 (2014)

Most memorable meeting: BYU 40, Texas 21 (2013). BYU quarterback Taysom Hill ran for 259 yards and three TDs in a stunning road loss that led to the immediate firing of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and set the wheels even faster in motion for the eventual departure of head coach Mack Brown after 16 seasons.

More: Golden: Why Sarkisian won't allow Maalik Murphy to fail against BYU

Know the foe: BYU

Last week: The Cougars forced five turnovers and had two fourth-down stops to overcome a sluggish offense and beat Texas Tech 27-14. The win marked the third time this season that BYU has been outgained by more than 110 yards and still won.

Players to watch: Kedon Slovis, who ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 1,519 yards passing, is in his third school and fifth year as a starter and gives BYU a veteran quarterback who can expose the Texas secondary. … DE Tyler Batty, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior, is the biggest threat to make things uncomfortable for Texas QB Maalik Murphy with 3½ sacks, 5½ tackles for a loss and four quarterback pressures. … CB Jakob Robinson not only gives BYU a ballhawk in the secondary with four interceptions this season, but is also a sure tackler who already has 41 stops.

Central Texas connections: None.

More: With Texas leaning on Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning, could Savion Red see more play?

When Texas has the ball

How will Texas move the ball with Ewers on the sideline? If last week’s win over Houston served in any way as a preview, the Horns will run it. A lot. Murphy, who will start at quarterback, threw just twice after coming in for Ewers in the fourth quarter last week while RBs Jonathon Brooks and CJ Baxter combined for 53 yards on seven carries in the period. ... Brooks, the top running back in the Big 12, has 825 yards rushing and will work behind a healthy offensive line against a BYU unit that ranks 11th in the conference in defense with 397.6 yards allowed per game. … It’s strength against strength in the turnover battle. BYU ranks fourth in the nation with 16 takeaways while Texas has turned the ball over just five times.

When BYU has the ball

The Cougars have failed to gain traction in the running game, and don’t expect much to change Saturday. RB L.J. Martin, a freshman from El Paso, leads the team with 438 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, but the Cougars rank last in the Big 12 with 79.3 yards rushing a game. A Texas run defense anchored by tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II leads the Big 12 with 98.3 rushing yards allowed per game. … BYU has some oversized weapons in the passing game, which could prove troublesome for a banged-up Texas secondary that gives up 234.9 passing yards per game. Chase Roberts gives the Cougars a downfield threat, and the 6-4, 205-pounder leads the team with 29 catches for 430 yards, while 6-3, 205-pound Darius Lassiter went viral with a leaping one-handed catch in last week’s win over Texas Tech. … The Cougars have topped 300 yards just twice this season.

More: Texas safety Michael Taaffe followed dream, found home with Longhorns football

The key matchup

Texas safeties against BYU tight end Isaac Rex: A fifth-year junior who will probably leave early for the NFL draft, the 6-6, 255-pound Rex will test a safeties group that might be missing starter Jalen Catalon again. Rex’s production matches his size; he’s on pace for career highs with 23 catches for 316 yards, and his 22 TDs tie the school record for a tight end.

How we're calling the game

Kirk Bohls: Texas, 27-21. Murphy has a better arm than Ewers, so Steve Sarkisian might be tempted to mix in a bunch of vertical throws along with the safer screens and check-downs in a too-tight-for-comfort win.

Danny Davis: Texas. The statistics won’t be spectacular — they hardly are in first starts — but Murphy will help keep UT in the Big 12 championship chase.

Cedric Golden: Texas, 38-24. Note to Murphy: Just look around you and notice the bevy of weapons at your disposal. They aren't asking you to be the second coming of VY. Just be a teammate and do your part. It should add up to a win.

Thomas Jones: Texas, 30-17. It won't be all peaches and completions for Murphy in his first start, but he'll lean on a big Texas edge up front on offense as the Longhorns grind out a rare win against BYU.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns football preview: QB Maalik Murphy leads way vs. BYU