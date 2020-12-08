Longtime Texas football coach Fred Akers dies at 82

Longtime Texas football coach Fred Akers died on Monday, the school announced.

He was 82.

Akers got his start with the Longhorns in 1966 when he was hired as an assistant running backs and defensive backs coach. He also served as co-offensive coordinator before leaving the school briefly to take the head job at Wyoming.

After two seasons with the Cowboys, however, Akers returned to Austin to take over as the head coach — and shined instantly.

He led Texas to an 11-1 season in his first year, and briefly held the No. 1 ranking in the country, before falling 38-10 to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl — which doubled as the national title game. Akers got the Longhorns back to the national title game once more in 1983, though they fell to Georgia, 10-9, at that Cotton Bowl performance.

Akers remained at Texas for 10 seasons, and finished with an 86-31 record over that time. He only had one losing season, his final with the school in 1986, but went just 2-7 in bowl games.

The Arkansas native then finished his career with a four-year stint at Purdue, though he won just 12 games with the Boilermakers.

Akers retired after his time in West Lafayette, and was later inducted into both the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, left, and Texas coach Fred Akers get together on the field following the Freedom Bowl in Anaheim, Valif., Dec. 26, 1984. Iowa won 55-17. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

