Texas Longhorns enter final Big 12 baseball tourney as No. 3 seed, take on Texas Tech in 1st round

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a sweep of Kansas to conclude their final Big 12 Conference regular season, the No. 25 Texas Longhorns are all set for the Big 12 tournament starting Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The sweep wasn’t enough to get the Longhorns past Oklahoma State for the No. 2 seed and first-round bye, so they’ll begin play as the No. 3 seed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against 10th-seeded Texas Tech. Texas finished Big 12 play with a 20-10 record, winning every series they played in except against BYU. The Red Raiders finished conference play at 12-17.

Texas and Texas Tech met in Lubbock in the first Big 12 series of the season with Texas winning it 2-1 behind a 22-8 victory in the opening game and a 9-7 win in the third game.

A win against the Red Raiders would give the Longhorns a day off Wednesday before resuming play Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. A loss sends them to the loser’s bracket and they’d play at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 seed after claiming the regular season championship. West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Kansas, Central Florida and TCU round out the 10-team field. Baylor, Houston and BYU didn’t qualify for the tournament.

The Big 12 championship game is set for 6 p.m. CT Saturday with the winner earning an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament

2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 – No. 6 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Kansas – 9 a.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 9 TCU – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 3 – No. 5 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 UCF – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 4 – No. 3 Texas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech – 7:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 6 – No. 1 Oklahoma vs. lower-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 7 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 8 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. Lower-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 6 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 1 & 2 – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 11 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Game 12 – Game 8 Winner vs. Higher-seeded winner of Games 3 & 4 – 7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Friday, May 24

Game 13 – Game 10 Loser vs. Game 9 Winner – 9 a.m. CT/10 a.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 14 – Game 10 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (semifinal) – 12:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 15 – Game 12 Loser vs. Game 11 Winner – 4 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 16 – Game 12 Winner vs. Game 15 Winner (semifinal) –7:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. ET – Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Saturday, May 25

Game 17 – Championship Game – 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET – ESPNU

