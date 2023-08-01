Texas Longhorns depth chart projection ahead of fall camp

We are finally past the period of college football programs sitting and waiting for something to happen. Fall camp is set to start for many schools around the country this week.

The Longhorns will kick off fall camp on Wednesday, August 2.

We’re nearly 30 days away from Texas taking the field for their opening matchup against Rice. While the Longhorns return a ton of experience for the 2023 season, which is why many expect them to contend, there will be some key position battles to watch out for in fall camp.

Here is my prediction as to what the depth chart will look like heading into fall camp for the 2023 season.

Quarterback

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There may have been a quarterback “question” ahead of spring, but Quinn Ewers was quickly able to silence the quarterback battle rumors. He is poised to take a major step in 2023, and showcase his elite arm that we’ve been raving about since he went viral as a sophomore. Maalik Murphy looked like the more polished quarterback, and realistically could be starting at dozens of programs across the country. Arch Manning will have a year to learn the system, and adjust to being in college as Texas really shouldn’t need him in 2023.

Running back

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathon Brooks CJ Baxter Jaydon Blue or Keilan Robinson or Savion Red

Following the departures of both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to the NFL, it is time for a new era of running backs to lead the charge. Brooks is the clear favorite and showed plenty of flashes in his limited chances the past couple years, and while Keilan Robinson is more experienced it is hard to imagine he fends off the five-star CJ Baxter.

Wide receiver

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Worthy Johntay Cook II

Xavier Worthy has been a star since the moment he first suited up for Texas, and while it is his third season as a Longhorn he has not had this level of talent around him once. He may find himself open even more than normal thanks to the other great pass catchers in this receiver corps. Johntay Cook II won’t have the biggest role thanks to those other receivers who are much more experienced, but I’d expect him to get his fair share of touches.

Wide receiver

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Whittington DeAndre Moore Jr.

While Xavier Worthy was the headliner this past season, some may argue that Jordan Whittington was the most consistent receiver. For his first few seasons on campus he was unable to stay healthy, but in 2022 he not only stayed healthy but established himself as one of the most underrated pass catchers in the country. He’s great after the catch, and is one of the faster players on the team.

Wide receiver

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs the ball while pradcticing kick returns during the first Texas Longhorns football practice of 2023 at the Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023.

AD Mitchell Isaiah Neyor Casey Cain

Realistically, Texas hasn’t had this many quality receivers since 2009, which means that someone will be left out unless they bring on four wide receivers. Georgia transfer AD Mitchell is someone that is poised for a breakout year thanks to his combination of size, speed, and catch radius. He gets the edge over Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor who missed last season with and ACL injury.

Tight end

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders Gunnar Helm Juan Davis

On top of having elite receivers, Texas also happens to have one of the best tight ends in the entire country. There was a time during his recruitment when a certain coach wanted him to play on the defensive line, and now look at him. Helm and Davis each bring something different to the table, but Sanders is by far the most complete.

Left tackle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kelvin Banks Payton Kirkland

Kelvin Banks was thrown into the fire as a true freshman and came out as one of the best tackles in college football. The fact that Texas finally has not only stability, but a borderline elite line is something that makes the rotating offensive line from a couple years ago seem like a decade ago.

Left guard

Texas Longhorns Hayden Conner and Christian Jones work out during spring football on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Spring Football 107786

Hayden Conner Neto Umeozulu

Last season Hayden Conner started all 13 games, and is expected to build off of his strong season and do the same in 2023. Former five-star Devon Campbell could potentially push for a starting role at one of the guard spots.

Center

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Majors will be starting for his third season in a row and lead an offensive line that may be one of Texas’ best in over a decade. He has 27 starts under his belt for Texas.

Right guard

Austin American-Statesman

Cole Hutson DJ Campbell

Enrolling early may have been the best decision that Cole Hutson could have ever made, and even with recovering from an injury he is someone that should still claim the starting spot over the former five-star.

Right tackle

Texas offensive lineman Christian Jones (70) reacts to the snap during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.

Aem Texas Spring Football 2022.

Christian Jones Cam Williams

There was a time when Christian Jones was thought to be a lost cause, and was constantly struggling a few seasons ago. Now, heading into year six he has proven to be extremely consistent and has turned his career around thanks to Kyle Flood.

EDGE

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Barryn Sorrell J’Mond Tapp

Barryn Sorrell led the Longhorns in sacks a year ago, and they will need him to help lead the way in 2023. Texas was good at getting pressure on the quarterback, but bringing him down was another story.

EDGE

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Burke Justice Finkley

This position battle right here will be one of the key ones throughout fall camp and maybe even into the season. Texas needs someone who can get to the quarterback consistently, and the two sophomores will have to battle it out.

Defensive tackle

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

T’Vondre Sweat Alfred Collins

Texas is now without Keondre Coburn, but they do return T’Vondre Sweat to clog up the middle. Expect Alfred Collins to also make a push for a more prominent role, as we are still waiting for him to put everything together and be the impact player he was once projected as.

Defensive tackle

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

Byron Murphy II Trill Carter

This Texas defensive front inside is a position group to be excited about assuming that they all stay healthy, and are able to be disruptors like we expect.

Linebacker

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford Jett Bush

Jaylan Ford is one of the best linebackers in all of the country and will need to step up as a leader following the departure of DeMarvion Overshown. Jett Bush has seen plenty of action during his tenure in Austin and is a serviceable option.

Linebacker

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

David Gbenda Morcice Blackwell Jr.

While most people will be looking around at the defensive tackle spots, secondary, and even receivers this linebacker role will be an ongoing battle that could prove to be crucial. Replacing the production that Overshown isn’t likely, but they need some sort of consistency at one of these two guys. Sarkisian did recently speak highly of Blackwell.

Cornerback

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Watts Malik Muhammad

Ryan Watts was a perfect replacement for Josh Thompson this past season, as his size, ability, and athleticism is a rare combination. Malik Muhammad is also very talented, and while only a freshman could find his way onto the field right away.

Star

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jahdae Barron Austin Jordan

Jahdae Barron had a breakout season this past year, and will be all over the field making plays for the Longhorns again in 2023. His backup Austin Jordan was thrown into some very compromising situations this past year, and more than held his own.

Cornerback

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Terrance Brooks Gavin Holmes

The Longhorns brought in Wake Forrest transfer Gavin Homes to possibly replace D’Shawn Jamison, but Holmes may end up being the next guy up to rising star Terrance Brooks. The sophomore had some big moments last season, and impressed a ton of people. Having this much depth in the secondary is a blessing for Texas when you consider where they were a few years ago.

Safety

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Jerrin Thompson Jalen Catalon Michael Taaffe

Jerrin Thompson is one of the more experienced players on this defense with 20 starts and 35 appearances during his time in Austin. Texas did bring in Jalen Catalon from Arkansas who should start, but his past injuries may force him to have to work his way into the starting lineup. Where he plays will be interesting to see.

Safety

Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kitan Crawford BJ Allen

Is this the year that Kitan Crawford is able to lock down the starting spot, or does the Arkansas transfer end up being paired with Thompson? This stands out as another potential position battle.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire