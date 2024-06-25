Texas Longhorns, Coach David Pierce agree to part ways

Jun. 24—AUSTIN- Chris Del Conte, Athletics Director for the University of Texas, and Texas baseball coach David Pierce agreed to part ways Monday morning, ending the nearly eight year tenure of Pierce as the team's manager.

The announcement was made nearly eight years to the date of the hiring of Pierce, who took the Longhorns coaching job June 28, 2016, and led Texas to a 297-162 overall record in his eight seasons, reaching the College World Series three times.

With the rival Texas A&M Aggie's advancing to this year's college baseball championship, and nexts year's move to the South Eastern Conference, the Longhorns felt it was time for new blood, and will now look for just the sixth coach to lead the program since 1911. In its history, the Longhorns baseball program has only had 12 coaches, with seven of those coaches coming in a 16-year span between 1894-1910.

This year, the Longhorns finished with a 36-24 record, and were eliminated by Louisiana in the College Station Regional tournament, ending their season.