Texas Longhorns capture 3rd Learfield Directors’ Cup in last 4 seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns have the best overall athletic program once again, according to the Learfield Directors’ Cup results released Tuesday.

Even with the Men’s College World Series left to be played, the Longhorns have a big enough lead over the field to clinch the cup for the third time in four years. Texas has 1,339.50 points, ahead of Stanford with 1,312.75 and Tennessee with 1,117. Florida (1,106) and UCLA (1,017.5) round out the top five.

The Cardinal didn’t qualify for the MCWS, and while the Volunteers and Gators are in, a win wouldn’t be enough for either school to overtake the Longhorns in the standings.

Texas won national championships in volleyball and rowing and posted three runner-up finishes in women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and softball. The Longhorns have finished the national runner-up or better 23 times in the past four seasons.

The Longhorns posted third-place finishes in women’s outdoor track and field and football (tied for third in the CFP) with other top-10 finishes in women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, women’s soccer and women’s tennis.

With a school record 15 Big 12 Conference championships in 2024, Texas leaves the conference as the only school to win at least 12 titles in a calendar year.

The honor adds another trophy to the athletic department’s collection after Chris Del Conte was named the athletic director of the year in May by the Sports Business Journal.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the award in 2019-20, Stanford is the only other school to win it, doing so last year with Texas finishing runner-up.

