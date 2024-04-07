Texas Longhorns beat Oklahoma Sooners 2-1 on controversial call

The Oklahoma Sooners took on the Texas Longhorns in Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday.

Oklahoma started things off well. Jayda Coleman got a single to start things off but was thrown out after a ground ball by Alyssa Brito. Kasidi Pickering then hit a double off the wall. That’s when Tiare Jennings came up and was able to bring home Brito to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Nicole May got the start for the Sooners. She walked one but was able to get the other three out without any damage done in the bottom of the first inning.

Texas threatened in the second inning with a runner on second, but Rylie Boone made a great catch in the outfield to keep the Longhorns scoreless.

Texas was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Texas tried to add to the scoring with a hit off the wall in the bottom of the sixth which would have added two more runs, but the runner left early and was called out.

Karlie Keeney battled back to get end the inning with the bases loaded to keep the score 2-1.

The Sooners had opportunities in the seventh. Alynah Torres lined one into the outfield, but Kayden Henry made a fantastic catch for the first out. Cydney Sanders grounded out to third for the second out of the inning. But Kinzie Hanse gave the Sooners hope with a single.

Rylie Boone then launched a double over Henry, and Maya Bland, running for Hansen, got the go-ahead from Patty Gasso to go home but was tagged out at the plate. Initially, it looked as if Reese Atwood obstructed her path to the plate, but after review, it was determined that the errant throw was why she obstructed the path. The call stood, Bland was out, and Texas won the game 2-1.

May threw 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six.

Game three of the series takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and the Longhorn Network.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire