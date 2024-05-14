Texas Longhorns basketball will travel to Hawaii for 2025 Maui Invitational

While its 2024-25 schedule continues to take shape, the Texas men's basketball team knows it will spend part of its Thanksgiving break in 2025 in Hawaii.

Texas will compete in the 2025 Maui Invitational alongside Baylor, Chaminade, North Carolina State, Oregon, Seton Hall, UNLV and USC, KemperSports LIVE announced Tuesday. The 42nd edition of the nonconference tournament will take place Nov. 24-26 at the Lahaina Civic Center. Matchups and television information will be announced at a later date.

The trip will mark Texas' sixth appearance in the Maui Invitational. The Longhorns previously competed in 1993, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2020. The Longhorns hold a 10-5 all-time record in the tournament, including winning the 2020 tournament when it was played in Asheville, N.C., due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas also registered third-place showings in both 2004 and 2008.

Texas will begin play in the SEC this upcoming season and found out its home-and-away slate on Monday. The Longhorns also know they will face Ohio State in the 2024-25 season-opener in Las Vegas and compete in the 2024 Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. Texas is also expected to face two-time defending national champion Connecticut at Moody Center, although that home-and-home agreement has not yet been finalized.

