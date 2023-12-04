Texas linebackers coach Jeff Choate reportedly leaving to take over Nevada program

Jeff Choate, Texas’ co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, is expected to become the new head coach for Nevada, according to multiple reports.

Choate, 53, also was a finalist for the job prior to the 2022 season when it went to Ken Wilson, who was recently let go after back-to-back 2-10 years.

Texas (12-1) will face undefeated Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Texas officials have yet to comment on whether Choate would coach at Texas through the end of the CFP, but new head coaching hires typically join their new programs as soon as possible to fortify recruiting classes that can sign in December.

A veteran who spent almost a decade coaching in high school in Idaho, Choate has coached the past 21 years in college football, including stops at Boise State, Washington, Washington State and Florida. He also spent four seasons as the head coach at Montana State and led the Bobcats to two FCS playoff appearances in his final two years with the team, including a loss in the national semifinals in 2019.

Choate has worked at Texas since head coach Steve Sarkisian arrived in 2021 and has helped developed players such as all-Big 12 linebacker Jaylan Ford, a former three-star recruit from Frisco who has emerged as one of the top players in the nation at his position over the past two years. He also helped turn the Longhorns into one of the top rushing defenses in the nation, with Texas now ranking No. 3 with 80.8 yards rushing allowed per game.

