Texas linebacker sets visit date with the Cornhuskers
A Texas high school linebacker has set his visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elijah Barnes will visit the Lincoln campus officially the weekend of April 26-28.
Barnes appeared in ten games last season, recording 65 tackles with 12.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. The linebacker named LSU, FSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, SMU, Alabama, Oregon, USC and Texas in the top ten with Nebraska.
He’s currently ranked 110th in the class of 2025. He also holds a top-20 rank among linebackers and a top-20 rank in the state of Texas.
#GBR Locked 🔒 @Rob_Dvoracek @GarretMcGuire @CoachMattRhule @HuskerFootball pic.twitter.com/K27NQshkTA
— Elijah Bo barnes (@ElijahBobarnes1) March 9, 2024
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.