Texas linebacker sets visit date with the Cornhuskers

A Texas high school linebacker has set his visit date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elijah Barnes will visit the Lincoln campus officially the weekend of April 26-28.

Barnes appeared in ten games last season, recording 65 tackles with 12.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. The linebacker named LSU, FSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, SMU, Alabama, Oregon, USC and Texas in the top ten with Nebraska.

He’s currently ranked 110th in the class of 2025. He also holds a top-20 rank among linebackers and a top-20 rank in the state of Texas.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire