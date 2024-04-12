Texas linebacker S’Maje Burrell enters transfer portal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns linebacker S’Maje Burrell announced on X he is entering the transfer portal after one season with Texas.

On Wednesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said Burrell was indefinitely suspended from the program.

“We’re aware of the situation involving S’Maje Burrell and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct detrimental to the program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.

Burrell was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and committed to Texas over Baylor, Florida, Ohio State and others, according to 247 Sports. He did not see game action during his one season in burnt orange. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Longhorns are about a week away from their annual Orange-White Spring Game to be held April 20 at 1 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

