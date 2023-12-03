Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford sympathizes with Florida State after CFP snub

The Florida State fan base continues to seethe after the unbeaten Seminoles (13-0) were left out of the College Football Playoff, and Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford said Sunday that he can understand their frustration.

Ford said he watched Florida State’s gritty 16-6 win over Louisville in Saturday evening’s ACC Championship Game, and he appreciated how the Seminoles’ defense carried a team playing without star quarterback Jordan Travis as well as backup Tate Rodemaker.

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford said he sympathized with Florida State after the Seminoles were left out of the CFP's final four on Sunday. "It's a tough situation to be in," he said.

“It’s a tough situation to be in,” Ford said. “You go undefeated and they just miss it by one spot, so I definitely feel sympathy for those guys. They put in the same amount of work we did and they fought just as hard throughout the season to win those games.”

After the CFP selection excluded Florida State in favor of No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said he was “disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games.”

“What is the point of playing games?” Norvell said in a statement. “Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging nonconference games? We are not only an undefeated (Power Five) conference champion, but we also played two P5 nonconference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.”

Florida State was ranked No. 5 in the final CFP standings.

