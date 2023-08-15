Texas in line to land multiple 2024 five-star recruits

The Longhorns are recruiting the 2024 class at an aggressive rate and may be on track to add more five-stars to the group.

This past week Texas was able to beat out LSU for five-star edge Colin Simmons, and based off insider predictions from 247Sports and other outlets this week they aren’t done yet.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff, which many of them come from SEC backgrounds, have all been ensuring that the Longhorns are in the mix for the top talent that in years past the program has missed on.

Let’s take a look at a few five-star recruits that Texas is considered the favorite for at this time.

Kobe Black, CB

National Rank: 26

After years of being a weakness and a position that they always seemed to come up short for in recruiting, the Longhorns are the front runner for Kobe Black. The Connally product is considering Alabama and Ohio State, but as of Monday three 247Sports recruiting insiders entered predictions in the favor of Texas, including Steve Wiltfong.

Dominick McKinley, DL

National Rank: 31

On top of adding an EDGE in Colin Simmons, the Longhorns are viewed as the favorite to add five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley. To compete in the SEC, Texas needs to have big and dominant bodies in the trenches, and it has become more evident that is their priority. The Louisiana native is also considering Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State.

Brandon Baker, OT

National Rank: 24

The days of inferior offensive line play, which believe me were a lot of days, appear to be over. Kyle Flood went from having a bare bones offensive line room to a group that is now one of the strongest on the team. They found a star in Kelvin Banks, and they may have a chance to land five-star Brandon Baker who could eventually replace him once he departs for the NFL. Landing Baker would be a huge get for the Longhorns, and continue to solidify their relationship with California powerhouse Mater Dei. Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods inserted a recent prediction for him, and is confident Texas will beat out Oregon, Georgia, and Ohio State among others.

Ryan Wingo, WR

National Rank: 7

This recruitment is all over the place, as after Texas was viewed as the favorite for a while, in-state Missouri entered the picture. He still holds a Missouri crystal ball from one analyst, but Wiltfong and Ketchum view Texas as the favorites to land the No. 2 receiver in the country.

