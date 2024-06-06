Texas' Leo Neugebauer sets decathlon discus record at NCAA outdoor track championships

Texas' Leo Neugebauer prepares to throw his record discus throw for the decathlon during the NCAA outdoor track and field championships Thursday in Eugene, Ore. His throw went 189 feet, 4 inches.

Before Texas decathlete Leo Neugebauer heads to the 2024 Paris Olympics to represent Germany, he has some other business to take care of. Namely, the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore.

It couldn't have started much better for the Longhorn, as he currently holds the decathlon lead and broke the collegiate discus record for the decathlon competition on his first throw of the event Thursday, reaching 189 feet, 4 inches.

Leo. Neugebauer. 🤘@le0thegerman has on his first attempt broken the decathlon discus collegiate record. He is BUILT DIFFERENT.



He has 7,529 points, with Miami's Edgar Campre a distant second at 6,811 points. They still have the pole vault, javelin and 1,500 remaining.

Texas' Leo Neugebauer competes in the discus during the men's decathlon during Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Neugebauer set an NCAA record 8,836 points during the 2023 championships, and has the ultimate goal of breaking 9,000. At the World Championships in Budapest last August, he finished in the top five of the standings after he faltered in the second day of the event.

Despite the loss, the results set Neugebauer as an up and coming star in the decathlon world and in his own country. Expectations are high for Paris, but first he has to make sure he doesn't falter in Eugene. Even if he wins Day 1, there's still a second day of competition waiting for him.

