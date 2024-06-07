Texas' Leo Neugebauer breaks NCAA decathlon record (again) ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Texas' Leo Neugebauer celebrates after winning the decathlon Friday on the final day of the event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. The Longhorn from Germany set a personal best in the event as he looks toward the Paris Olympics.

Texas decathlete Leo Neugebauer can't stop one-upping himself.

After setting a collegiate discus record in the decathlon during Thursday's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the 6-foot-7 Longhorn from Germany broke his own record in the overall event with a personal best in the decathlon of 8,961 points, barely missing his ultimate goal of 9,000.

8️⃣9️⃣6️⃣1️⃣ POINTS



LEO NEUGEBAUER. DECATHLON NCAA RECORD.



100m - 10.64

Long jump - 7.86m

Shot put - 7.86m

High Jump - 2.07m

400m - 48.03

110mH - 14.36

Discus - 57.70m

Pole vault - 5.21m

Javelin - 56.64m

1500m - 4:44.61



pic.twitter.com/S5PMnJVJpz — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) June 7, 2024

Neugebauer's performance was highlighted by his discus effort as he broke the record on his first throw of the event, winning with a distance of 189 feet, 4 inches.

Leo Neugebauer makes his collegiate record discus throw of 189 feet, 4 inches on Thursday's first day of the decathlon competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. He set the record on his first throw.

Before the discus, he finished third in the 100 meters, first in the long jump, first in the shot put, first in the high jump, sixth in the 400 meters and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. He ended the events by finishing first in the pole vault, fourth in the javelin throw and 20th in the 1,500 meters.

It sets him up nicely for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he'll have a real shot at medaling against the best athletes in the world. It won't be Neugebauer's first time on the world stage; he finished in the top five in the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last August. He had a stellar first day there but slipped out of the top spot as he faltered on the second day. Despite the loss, the results marked Neugebauer as an up-and-coming star in the decathlon world and in his own country.

With another dominant performance in the United States, expectations will be high this summer. He might have to set more personal bests to win gold, but considering his history, it's not unrealistic.

