Texas legendary quarterback dishes on backup Arch Manning

When a Texas Longhorns legendary quarterback speaks, people should listen up. Former Big 12 champion and longtime NFL quarterback colt mccoy recently opened up about the prized backup on the current roster. It seems everyone wants to discuss Arch Manning these days.

“I love Arch [Manning],” McCoy said. “I think that having the ability to sit for a couple of years, it’s not normal right? It’s not normal in college football these days. A lot of guys transfer, a lot of guys want a chance to play and I think that’s great. From Arch’s perspective, he’s working really hard. He’s learning a bunch from Quinn [Ewers].”

Current head coach Steve Sarkisian played the quarterback position at a high level, playing under the legendary BYU head coach LaVell Edwards. Now he is molding other quarterbacks in the same way. Players such as Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Jake Locker, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and now Quinn Ewers. You should want to play for Sark, especially if you grew up in Texas.

“If I’m a high school quarterback, if I’m growing up in Texas there’s one play I want to go,” McCoy continued. “I want to play for Coach Sark. You watch his offense, you watch that he calls plays. You watch the formations, the mismatches, the tells the quarterback gets before the ball is in his hands. That’s what you want to go play for.”

When it comes to playing at the collegiate level in the state of Texas, McCoy stated that you should want to put on the Burnt Orange and play at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. McCoy was a guy who started for four years and came close to winning a national title in Austin just as his predecessor did. An unfortunate injury ended a glorious end to his career. The Texas all-time leading passer understands better than most about what it means to play at the University of Texas.

The "Arch Manning needs to transfer" crowd is going to hate this… Longhorn Legend Colt McCoy lays out why sitting for two years in Sark's offense is an "advantage" "Arch is saying yea I'm very comfortable here, where I'm at. Yea we all want to play but I'm learning, I'm… pic.twitter.com/pQOypIA1EK — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) June 14, 2024

“I think Arch recognizes that. Arch is saying I am very comfortable here. Yeah, we all want to play but I am learning, I’m growing so that when the ball is in my hands when I get out there, I trust the system. I trust all of this growth I have made in my first two years, I am going to go out there and play. I think he is going to be well prepared for that.”

Manning has already shown some of that preparation in the spring game in April. It was just a glimpse of what is to come but it should have plenty of fans excited for the future.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire