Texas leaves Baylor with a bang: Longhorns stifle Bears for 38-6 win

WACO — The Texas Longhorns know they draw a crowd on the road. But that doesn't mean they want people to stick around for the entire show.

No calls for any encores, please. In fact, right tackle Christian Jones shared Saturday night that for away games, there is "an emphasis on going out there from the jump and trying to empty their stands out."

The Longhorns did just that at McLane Stadium. Baylor announced a sold-out crowd of 49,165, but there were plenty of empty seats to be found during the third quarter. Fans wearing burnt orange, though, were able to stick around to see their team open Big 12 play with a 38-6 victory.

No. 3 Texas (4-0, 1-0) let its pass rush set the tone. On the game's second snap, linebacker Jett Bush rushed off the edge to sack Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who received a follow-up bear hug from nose tackle Byron Murphy II on the next play. That marked the first time since UT played West Virginia during the 11th game of the 2021 season that the Longhorns recorded sacks on consecutive plays.

"I feel like they was kind of stunned," Murphy said. "They didn't know what really hit 'em until it actually happened."

Texas ended the first quarter with three sacks — Vernon Broughton also got in on the fun — and a 7-3 lead. Texas scored its touchdown on a 40-yard run from Jonathon Brooks. Baylor kicked a 22-yard field goal.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers looks for room to run during the second quarter of Saturday night's 38-6 win over Baylor. Ewers scored on a 29-yard touchdown run in the win, which was the longest of his career.

Texas would score three more times before halftime. Quarterback Quinn Ewers scampered down the sideline for a 29-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 11 points. The first touchdown of freshman running back CJ Baxter's career was set up on the next drive by Xavier Worthy returning a punt 40 yards and then throwing a 35-yard pass to Ja'Tavion Sanders. With 2:26 left, Brooks plunged into the end zone from two yards out.

Texas led 28-6 at halftime. The first half wasn't perfect. Ewers was sacked twice. The secondary allowed two Baylor receptions of more than 20 yards. Worthy muffed a punt, and that turnover led to a Baylor field goal.

But from an offensive standpoint, Texas hadn't looked better in a first half this season. Over its first three games, Texas had scored a total of three first-half touchdowns against Rice, Alabama and Wyoming. They exceeded that season-long effort on Saturday.

"It's like anything, it's execution," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "I thought our guys were just really poised. They were communicating really well on the field, I thought they were taking in really good information from us on the sideline and then they were applying it on the field. And then ultimately when we had opportunities, we took advantage of it."

En route to completing a career-best 78.3% of his passes, Ewers was 12-for-16 for 126 yards in the first half. The rushing game averaged 6.3 yards per attempt. Seven Longhorns had either a rushing attempt or reception that covered at least 14 yards over the game's first 30 minutes.

After the game, both Ewers and Sarkisian made sure to give Sanders a shoutout for his play over the first two quarters. Ewers said that Sanders threw the key block on his touchdown run. Sanders also made five receptions for a team-high 110 yards, including a 35-yard catch in the first half and a 49-yard gain in the second.

"I feel like he had the hot hand tonight," Worthy said. "Whoever has the hot hand, just feed him, and JT had the hot hand."

Baylor was unable to downsize that deficit in the second half. Texas added a 37-yard field goal by Bert Auburn in the third quarter and Worthy's 21-yard touchdown catch. Baylor made four trips to the Texas red zone in the second half, but those opportunities were thwarted by Jaylan Ford's interception in the end zone, two turnovers on downs and an incomplete pass thrown on the game's final play.

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders turned a team-high eight targets into a team-high five catches for a team-high 110 yards against Baylor, including two plays of 35 and 49 yards. Sanders was held without a catch the week before against Wyoming.

Baylor finished with just 365 yards of offense. In what may be the finale of a 113-game series, the Bears failed to score a touchdown against Texas for the first time since 2005.

That marked a significant difference from UT's last trip to Waco. In a 31-24 loss, Texas surrendered 427 yards to a Baylor team that scored 14 points in the final quarter. That loss was UT's third in a row, and Longhorns went onto record a six-game losing streak during what ended up being a 5-7 season.

"I think our mindsets have changed tremendously," Ford said. "I think everyone that gets in that field had a better understanding of the defense or the scheme that we're running now compared to when we first got out there that 5-7 year. I think that's part of the confidence that everyone gets to go out there and play with, knowing that we're gonna be a hard defense to stop and anybody that wants to line up against us, we're ready for the challenge."

Sarkisian noted afterward that he still has a bunch of players who were on that 2021 team that went 5-7 and lost that close game in Waco. Savor this win, the coach instructed the players.

The Longhorns haven't forgotten what happened two years ago. But linebacker David Gbenda stated that "we're just showing y'all that we're the new Texas." With a home game against Kansas (4-0, 1-0) up next, Texas can't go back.

"We know what it takes to win because 5-7, we've been there before and we're not trying to go back to that," Murphy said. "We know what losing looks like and we know what winning looks like."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football beats Baylor to open its Big 12 schedule