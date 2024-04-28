Can Texas learn from first round QB Bo Nix in optimizing Ewers?

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers shares a few things with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. Both Ewers and Nix began their career with high expectations before early struggles left a defining first impression.

Quinn Ewers famously struggled in his first season completing just 58.1% of his passes. The lowlight came against Oklahoma State where Ewers went 19-for-49 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Nix had a similar game as a freshman.

Prior to transferring to Oregon, Nix faced the Ducks as a member of the Auburn Tigers in 2019. His first start wasn’t much more efficient than Ewers’ worst performance. Nix went 13-for-31 for 177 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He went on to complete 57.6% of his passes. That completion rate was just below Ewers 58% freshman season.

Unlike Ewers, who completed 69% of his passes in his second season as starter, Nix didn’t improve much in his second year in 2020. Nix completed 59.9% of his passes and threw for less yards, less touchdowns and more interceptions in his sophomore campaign. Eventually the highly touted prospect was benched and transferred to Oregon.

Four years after completing less than 58% of his passes, Nix set college football’s single season completion percentage record (77.4%) throwing for 4,500 yards, 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The once inefficient prospect became a Heisman candidate and the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

What seems clear is that accuracy can be improved dramatically over a few seasons. In just one season, Ewers improved his by 11%. What is still lacking is the touchdown total which likely needs to improve from 22 touchdown passes in 2023 to around 30 for the Longhorns to contend.

Bo Nix made highlight throws as as downfield passer at Oregon, but the Ducks helped him out in the same way Texas has aided Quinn Ewers. Oregon gave Nix easy throws. That’s the path the Longhorns need to continue to take to ensure Ewers succeeds moving forward. It could all but secure his draft stock.

There are several ways in which Texas can give Ewers easy completions. Oregon put up high scoring totals with offensive explosion led by Nix at quarterback. The Longhorns could duplicate those scoring totals by employing more tempo and catching opponents off balance. The approach greatly aided current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma and could help Ewers.

The bubble screen and run-pass option (RPO) have given Ewers open throws, but Sarkisian might get more innovative to create more yards of separation in 2024.

The downfield passing game has been a struggle for Ewers at Texas. While it has improved he will need to take another step to put up title caliber production at quarterback. Even so, with continued improvement in short and intermediate passing, where Ewers made the most strides in 2023, Ewers can go from a good to elite completion rate in the upcoming season.

Time and experience can help a quarterback improve, but Oregon was partially responsible for Nix’s breakout 2023 season. The Longhorns can set Ewers up for success by finding ways to make the game easier for the former five-star prospect.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire