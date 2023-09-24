Texas leads Baylor 28-6 at halftime

No. 3 Texas got off to a hot start offensively against Baylor in Week 4, scoring on four of their first seven drives.

Running backs CJ Baxter and Jonathon Brooks, along with quarterback Quinn Ewers have all scored a rushing touchdown against the Bears, with Brooks having two.

Ewers has completed 12/15 passes for 126 yards, averaging 8.4 yards a completion.

The Texas running game has 98 yards with three touchdowns. The Horns’ offensive line has held up, allowing Texas to have their way against Baylor.

Despite the Bears having a decent defensive line, Texas has managed to pull ahead and leads by three scores at the half.

It seems like the Texas game plan has been to run the ball with a purpose, and if they keep doing so the game will quickly get out of reach for Baylor.

CJ Baxter's first of MANY TDs in a Longhorn uniform!!! HORNS 21-3 pic.twitter.com/XJiUdGYTDp — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 24, 2023

