Texas LB Seth McFarland commits to Houston following visit

Coming out of out of a big official visit weekend, Houston has reeled in a defensive target.

Longview (Texas) Pine Tree inside linebacker Seth McFarland announced his commitment to the Cougars.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker earned his offer from Houston during the spring on March 28. Over that time, along with this weekend's official visit, the Cougars were the favorite.

"Houston has something great brewing right now and I want to be apart of it and play great football! And to me that’s what Houston is."

McFarland highlighted the growth of the program and the location as the biggest reasons he should be at Houston.

"The coaching staff really reassured me with the amount of opportunities that come with living in Houston and how much it sets you up for life."

While on the visit McFarland was one of several players who who were either already committed or have Houston among their top contenders.

"There were a bunch of other recruits that are committed that I become pretty close with because of the shared excitement to all be playing Big 12 football in the best city together!"