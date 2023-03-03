Texas LB says he’d love to play with former teammate with Dolphins

It’s always special when collegiate teammates take the field together in the NFL as well.

For the Miami Dolphins, this has been commonplace. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed shared backfields in Miami and at the University of Washington. Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley were extremely close during their time at Oregon, and that’s continued in South Florida.

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown spoke at the NFL combine this week, saying how great it would be to play with his collegiate teammate, Dolphins safety Brandon Jones.

Texas LB Demarvion Overshown says he loved his conversations with Dolphins. He mentioned he would enjoy teaming up with former college teammate Brandon Jones if Miami chose him. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 1, 2023

Most teams meet with a number of prospects throughout the week of the combine, so it’s not noteworthy that he’s met with Miami. However, with a clear need at linebacker, he could be a fit in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Jones took to social media to echo a similar sentiment to Overshown’s.

I’m down to link back up👀 https://t.co/q4lFAVhZDr — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) March 1, 2023

Keep an eye on the former No. 0, as he could be trading in burnt orange for aqua and orange this April.

