Texas LB Jaylan Ford selected by Saints in fifth round of 2024 NFL draft

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford became the ninth Longhorn off the board in the 2024 NFL draft.

The New Orleans Saints used the No. 175 pick to select Ford in the fifth round. Fellow Longhorns Keilan Robinson and offensive tackle Christian Jones were also drafted in the fifth round.

Ford was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and started all 14 games. The fourth-year linebacker totaled 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Some analysts have tabbed Ford as the best cover linebacker in this draft class.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire